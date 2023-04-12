Mongrels gang member charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old girl from Parkwood

Brandon Baron made his first appearance alongside two men from a rival gang who were allegedly involved in an initial violent incident that led to the shoot-out at Moosa Walk in Parkwood.

Nasiegha Williams was struck by a bullet while she was playing with her friends at her aunt’s home. Baron was allegedly shooting at the rival gangs when stray bullets hit the Grade 2 Parkwood Primary School pupil.

He has been charged with attempted murder after the two bullets hit Nasiegha in the back and damaged her kidney and spine.

Nasiegha’s father, Jacques Isaacs, said they were told by the doctor that their daughter won’t be able to walk again. Isaacs, who was in the court where the man who shot his daughter appeared, said Nasiegha was in a lot of pain and that her mother Nadeema was by her side at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.