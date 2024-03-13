Muslims urged to be vigilant in Bo-Kaap during prayer times

Cape Town - The Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch said it would continue to conduct walking patrols in the area during the month of Ramadaan, as it urged visitors to be vigilant when attending mosques in the area. Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, Ebrahiem Christian, said there were no previous reports of car breakins during prayer times, but they still wanted to raise awareness around the possibility.

“It is not patrols per say, as this is a spiritual month, but Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch guys will be doing routine checks. “We walk around and check for any unfamiliar faces and we speak to the car guards to see if any suspicious guys are walking around. “On Monday we did a route check, with the two guys who park the cars right through the day.”

Drivers who parked along Rose, Buitengracht, and Chiappini streets to attended mosque shouldn’t leave any personal possessions in their cars, Christian said. In an incident last month, a clash involving alleged rival gang members with guns caused chaos in Chiappini Street. The action was captured on CCTV cameras, and showed suspects from Van Der Meulen Street – the Mongrels and Stoute Moters – clashing with alleged gangsters from The Kraal informal settlement and the Hol Boys.

Several gunshots were fired during the confrontation in broad daylight. The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association said that with Ramadaan, more vehicles would be parked in the area. “The appeal to everyone who parks their cars in the Bo-Kaap is a proactive one to warn people not to leave valuable items in sight. The Bo-Kaap has unfortunately been experiencing a spate of car break-ins.