Nehawu strike hits several Sassa and Social Development offices

Cape Town - A number of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Department of Social Development offices saw services halted due to the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu). The Labour Appeal Court ruled that Nehawu can continue its strike, and merely interdicted essential staff from participating.

Nehawu cautioned members to comply with the order handed down on Monday, and the limitations on the strike in health services. Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab said that between Monday and Friday, Sassa offices in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain and Eerste River faced service disruptions as a result of the strike. “Service delivery had come to a halt at the Sassa contact points listed above due to industrial action. In the best interests of the safety of staff and clientele, those sites were shut down,” Wahab said. The strike resulted in the closure of DSD offices in Gugulethu, Philippi and Athlone on Friday.

Monique Mortlock-Malgas, spokesperson for the social development MEC, said clients were also unable to access services in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain due to the strike on the same day. “Staff could not utilise work vehicles to do any assessments or home visits in these affected areas. Clients in these areas thus missed out on all social welfare services provided by these offices,” Mortlock-Malgas said. On Friday, the DSD, as well as the Department of Health and Wellness were successful in obtaining an interdict against Nehawu at the Labour Court.

“Subsequently, no further disruptions to WC DSD services have been experienced,” Mortlock-Malgas said. Nehawu spokesperson Baxolise Mali said the union was demanding a 10% wage increment – while the employer, the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), was offering 3% – filling of all vacant posts, absorption of community health workers, an end to outsourcing, and a R2 500 housing allowance. Other areas affected by the strike include the Department of Home Affairs in Barrack street in the CBD; Department of Forestry and Fisheries; Department of Environmental Affairs in Strand Street; Department of Labour in both the regional and provincial offices. Health facilities where there were still striking members outside were Khayelitsha District Hospital, Michael Mapongwana Community Day Centre, and New Somerset Hospital.