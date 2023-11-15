Nkohla’s second ‘killer’ arrested in Gauteng

Cape Town - The Hawks arrested another suspect in the case of the assassination of activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla. Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, was arrested in Katlehong on Monday and made his first appearance on Tuesday morning at the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville made the arrest on Monday. “His arrest emanates from an incident that happened on April 17, where the deceased was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station. “It is believed that Nkohla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built their homes.”

The accused was arrested three weeks after Zukisa Tshabile’s October 27 arrest. “He had made an appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and the matter was remanded until February 15 for further investigation,” Vukubi added. “The other accused, Mdlungu, appeared yesterday morning at the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court and will make his appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”

Tshabile, who abandoned bail, has other matters, including attempted murder and armed robbery, at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. Founder of Seskhona People’s Movement Loyiso Nkohla was gunned down at Philippi Station during a meeting in April. Picture: File During the first appearance it was revealed that he was hired to kill Nkohla by an owner of a security company. “The Hawks provincial head, Major-General Makgato has lauded the team for the intensive investigation and the strides they have made to bring the perpetrators before the court of law.”

Nkohla’s wife, Nyameka Mabandla, confirmed the second arrest “He appeared in court in Pretoria yesterday morning, however, the matter will be transferred to Cape Town. “This breakthrough happened as we were celebrating Loyiso’s son’s birthday, his first birthday without the presence of his loving father.