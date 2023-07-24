One dead, six injured in Eerste River shopping centre shooting

Cape Town - One person died and six others were injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in Eerste River. According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, the youngest victim was 18 years old.

“Kleinvlei police registered a murder and six attempted murder cases following a shooting incident on Friday at about 12.20pm in Forest Drive, Russel Rest, Eerste River, where seven persons aged between 18 and 35 were shot and injured. “They were all taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, where one of the victims died due to injuries sustained. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive could be gang-related. No arrest yet, the investigation continues.” Eerste River Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Hubert Kemp said they had experienced a lot of gang-related shootings over the past few weeks.

“Rival and turf-related, it actually flared up when one of the middle men, a gang boss, was taken out about three weeks ago. He was buried last week. Currently, the biggest rivalry is between the Beach Cats/Dixie Boys and the Terrible West Siders. “Many of our innocent bystanders in the community got caught in the crossfire. The CPF condemns this war to the fullest extent.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen asked the police to find and arrest the suspects.

“These shooting incidents in Eerste River area are deeply concerning. Yet another murder registered with six attempted murders is wholly unjustified and unacceptable. “Criminals are intent on devaluing life, but we will not stand for their actions. The SAPS should hasten in removing these heartless individuals. I urge anyone with information to make it available to any and all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be arrested, convicted and be placed behind bars where they belong.” Allen shared his plan to visit this SAPS station, but said it would be in due course.