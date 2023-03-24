One woman's journey seeking healthy hair has boomed into a successful start-up company

Cape Town - What started as a journey to stimulate hair growth and retain length for one Elsies River mom, has boomed into a successful start-up company she hopes will be as big as Aunt Jackie's Curls and Coils one day. Two years ago, 30-something-year-old Leshme De Bruyn said she never would have imagined starting her own business, much less running a successful company selling her hair care products, uplifting her community’s local economy and inspiring others.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, De Bruyn said her business was borne from a terrible experience in February 2021 when she tried to dye her hair white, but it began falling out. She said: “I was shocked, but thought, no, I can fix this. I went over to my mother’s medicine cabinet and found a few essential oils I mixed and applied to my head and hair. I continued the process for a few weeks, and between 8 to 9 weeks, I noticed growth.” “My hair was growing, and I was so excited, I immediately asked my family and friends if they could see it too. That was my first go at research. I received such positive feedback. That encouraged me to keep going.”

Producing hair oils was turning into a fulfilling and fruitful side project that kept De Bruyn busy for months. In May 2022, the young entrepreneur was catapulted into a new industry after losing her job as an admin clerk at a financial services company. Leshme De Bruyn founder of Miss L embrace my roots hair care range. Picture: supplied. She launched her hair care range brand Miss L- Embrace My Roots, that over time would become a company in its own right, with clients here in Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape and various communities across the country, like Kathu, Sebokeng, Port Nolloth, Kakamas, Darling, Upington, Springbok.

She said: “After losing my job, I was stunned. I was the breadwinner, and with mouths to feed, I had to make a plan. I had this successful project and thought, why not. “People loved my products and said they worked for them too. I began making more and selling them to friends, family and on Facebook. The response humbled me and pushed me even more. My clients were happy and kept buying from me.” “Growing up, I never thought a girl like me, from the Cape Flats, could do something like this. I’m glad I started, and while I didn’t have investors and worked from my kitchen, I kept going. Soon, I had requests for more products for shampoo, conditioner and other hair care items, and my range grew from there.”

De Bruyn, before starting her business journey, said she had no experience in the industry. She said she started her research through Google, and asked friends and family for information on how she could improve, and create her products to be what they are now. I wish I could say I knew this and that, but I didn't. I was driven by my passion and need to provide, she said. “I searched for information on how to run my business. I even used Google to find out about business grants, support and educational programmes offered by the government and other institutions. To register my business and apply for these programmes I searched for that information.”