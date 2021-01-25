LETTER: 2020 the most challenging year

by PN Hendricks. The year started with high expectation. Who would have dreamt about 2020 being the most challenging the world has endured? People died and recovered from this pandemic. If you believe in the Bible, put what’s happening as the last days before the coming of the son of God. This year, corruption has scaled new heights. In a township called Hanover Park we've seen youth die like flies because of gangsterism. Some political figures are above the law. Our police force is so unreliable. The salaries of public servants - teachers, nurses and doctors who are at forefront of this fight against this evil pandemic - have been frozen. Unemployment escalated and the economy is contracting with companies closing their doors.

The 2020 education sector is a big mess with learners being given 5% for subjects. The belief is that educators and principals don’t know if they’re coming or going. This abnormality is worse than gutter education during the apartheid era.

The youth in the township hardly went to school this year and Covid-19 pregnancies escalated. We have seen the poor become poorer, having no food. Different organisations came into being to feed the needy and educate our youth.

How is all these negativity going to come to and end? Our government doesn’t know where or how to control or stop what’s happening. All in the year 2020.

Parents must play a bigger role in the lives of our youth. Parents must be kept accountable for their children and be fined or locked up for not fulfilling their parental duties.

Government officials should be stripped of whatever they have acquired through corruption. Laws must be enforced against these corrupt officials and ministers.

The hope in the world today is on everyone lips...a vaccine...and the president is very emotional. The countdown has begun and the streets are empty and no festivities are held. Hope is fading. But real hope comes from God, who keeps you accountable for your actions, good or bad. Hello 2021.

* PN Hendricks, Hanover Park.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

