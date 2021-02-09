LETTER: Zondo Commission sheds light - our government has let us down

Your edition on Friday, February 5 – “ANC to answer for captured billions” ‒ refers. Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is not only a brilliant lawyer and one of the leading judges in our country, he also has an ability to see the bigger picture. I have had the pleasure of appearing in the Labour Court on a few occasions when Judge Zondo presided. On one occasion I was passionate about the strength of the case. I was arguing but Judge Zondo from the bench was able to convince me and everyone else in the court that my case was not as strong as I had thought. He encouraged the parties to settle the case by my client taking a lot less than he actually wanted. Judge Zondo’s ability to see the bigger picture on that occasion taught all of us a fantastic lesson. In essence, a person does need to step back and see the reality.

In this instance, Judge Zondo has accused many Members of Parliament ‒ and in particular the governing party ‒ of not exercising proper oversight.

Many of us watch the Zondo Commission and get involved in the actual arguments without stepping back and seeing the obvious. Our government has let us down.

* Michael Bagraim, Highlands Estate.

