Our taxi strike will continue as planned, says Santaco

Cape own - After three days of negotiations, the taxi industry and the government could not reach an agreement and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced that its strike would continue as planned. The six-day stay-away commenced on Thursday afternoon.

On Sunday evening, Santaco issued a statement saying: “It is with great disappointment that we must announce that the talks between the government and the Santaco leadership that took place in an attempt to resolve the cause for the taxi stay-away were suspended. “With this said, we can confirm that the stay-away will continue until Wednesday, August 9, as initially announced. However, we are open to talks with the government to find a speedy resolution to these issues and we call on all our operators not to interfere with other modes of transport and not take part in any criminal activities.” Last Tuesday, there was a standoff between the taxi drivers and the City which resulted in the arrest of 27 people.

The mayhem began minutes after Santaco announced that it would be embarking on a stay-away. The taxi industry had been complaining about the impoundments under the new by-law because 6000 taxis were impounded in the last six months. The strike has seen two people shot and killed, including a LEAP officer.

People who were last seen walking home because of the strike have been reported missing. Ten state vehicles were torched in Delft and Khayelitsha, while four private vehicles were set alight in Langa. Mfuleni residents looted a truck delivering alcohol to the area.

On Thursday afternoon, the industry decided to go on strike and later that evening a man was shot while driving in Nyanga. The following evening a LEAP officer, Zamikhaya Kwinana, was shot and killed while in a van. The City’s Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “The City is devastated to learn of the murder of a LEAP officer in Nyanga.

“He was a passenger in a marked Law Enforcement vehicle driving in the area just after 8pm last night, when they came under heavy fire. “When his colleagues realised he had been hit, they sped off to Heideveld Day Hospital, but the officer was declared deceased on arrival – he had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.” Numerous buses were burned and a driver wounded by gunfire in Khayelitsha on Friday morning.

The Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) company went to court for an urgent interdict, which was granted. “We have one primary objective and that is to provide safe and reliable transport to Cape Town’s commuters,” general manager Derick Meyer explained. “We, therefore, approached the high court as a result of the intimidation and harassment as well as acts of vandalism directed towards our employees, passengers and buses following the announcement of a taxi strike on Thursday.”

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Kerry Mauchline, 287 420 learners were “not able to access their constitutional right to basic education on Friday”. “Also, 9 508 teachers and staff were prevented from going about the crucial task of educating our children.” An Eskom vehicle was petrol bombed in the early hours of Friday in Khayelitsha.

The power utility wrote in a statement that an Eskom employee was off duty at the time of the incident. “The incident is related to the ongoing taxi strike. Eskom security is investigating the incident. “Unfortunately, various incidents are being reported across the Cape Peninsula that delays Eskom from responding rapidly to faults.

“Services are suspended in the following affected areas: Khayelitsha, Delft, Belhar, Du Noon, Philippi and Fisantekraal. “Eskom will exercise extreme caution when delivering services to other Eskom supply areas.” On Saturday night, seven vehicles were set alight at a depot in Delft.

“The City can confirm numerous incidents seemingly related to the ongoing taxi strike,” said Smith. “A City depot in Delft was petrol-bombed. At least seven vehicles were damaged or completely destroyed. “Three vehicles were torched in Makhaza. In Atlantis on Saturday, City traffic officers responded to reports of public violence. “On arrival, a taxi, seeing the enforcement vehicle, made a U-turn, and sped off. The officers gave chase, assisted by SAPS, and when the taxi was brought to a stop, officers found the vehicle loaded with tyres and arson implements. Six suspects were arrested on various charges.”

Smith said at least 110 criminal cases had been registered for incidents relating to the strike. “While Santaco has attempted to distance itself from the criminal acts witnessed in the last five days, the organisation should have anticipated that calling for the strike would have resulted in this chaos – as is the case every single time – and they have to accept responsibility.” Smith said the City notes the list of demands received from Santaco on Saturday.