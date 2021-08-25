Pinpoint Stewards eager to share ‘a cross-pollination of ideas’ at women’s leadership conference

Cape Town - All women-owned training and conferencing company Pinpoint Stewards had a vision to profile women and their contribution to the economy through entrepreneurship, business leadership and government service delivery. The vision is now being realised. Their “It’s DUE (Develop, Unite & Empower) Women & Leadership” conference will take place on September 28 and 29 at the Oubaai Hotel & Spa in George.

As a new start-up company, the odds were stacked against the two women owners, Ankia Roux and Sudhira Sewsunker, with level 4 lockdown being announced and thereafter, nation-wide looting shocked the world. But as women who stand “in faith and not sight”, they kept moving forward to host an in-person conference for women to inspire others to never give up. Pinpoint Stewards have selected and invited 14 women in leadership positions across all sectors to share their leadership journey and how they overcame daily challenges to lead, as women. One of the topics to be discussed is “Male populated industries – the good, the bad and the ugly”. The Cape Argus has been chosen as the event’s media partner.

The idea behind the conference is to create a cross-pollination of leadership ideas. It will feature some of South Africa’s most prominent leaders in government, state-owned enterprises and business, and women entrepreneurs. Men are also welcome. Roux said: “On October 29, 1942, Winston Churchill was asked to deliver a speech to a school and got up to say the following: ’This is the lesson: never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never – in nothing, great or small, large or petty – never give in”, then he sat down.“ Their “It’s DUE (Develop, Unite & Empower) Women & Leadership” conference will take place on September 28 and 29 at the Oubaai Hotel & Spa in George. As part of celebrating Women’s Month, all delegates who register in August, will get a copy of Exit – a book by author Grizelda Grootboom, a survivor of sex trafficking and founder of the Exit Survivor Foundation.

Those who register this month will also receive a spa treatment on site at the Oubaai Hotel & Spa and be entered into a draw to win R5 000 cash sponsored by Cell Stewards, to start their own dream or just spoil themselves. Contact [email protected] for a brochure of the programme. Cost is R8 900 excluding VAT and includes: 14 women leaders speaking over two days, spa treatment on site, excursions to Herolds Bay and hike at Oubaai Hotel & Spa, coffee breaks, snacks and lunch. All Covid protocols will be observed. Delegates should make their own, dinner, transport and accommodation arrangements.