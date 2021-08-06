Teachers should do more than just teach

The role and importance of teachers have grown in importance as the world continues to grapple with the impact of Covid-19. Amid the chaos, teachers have gone on with the job of educating the young.

Students are also fortunate when their teachers make them aware of the injustices on this planet, injustices they will have to resolve as future leaders. In South Africa especially during the suppression of political views of the oppressed, progressive teachers played an important part in the destruction of apartheid, but also made students aware of the weaknesses of the free market system, and made students read about political systems in different countries. One such teacher was the late Antoinette (Toni) Wilcox. She died on July 8, 2021, at the age of 81. I met her when she started teaching at South Peninsula High School in 1978. She was born in Gqeberha.

She married Bobby Wilcox. They both belonged to the African Peoples’ Democratic Union of South Africa (APDUSA). Bobby Wilcox was imprisoned on Robben Island because of his progressive political views. Toni, during the time her husband was imprisoned, had to single-handedly raised two children, Allan and Dianne. In the 1970s she could not get a post under the “Coloured Affairs“ education department because they felt she would influence people’s thinking in schools. She applied to South Peninsula High to teach Senior English and Latin. Mogammat Noor Moerat, one of the few progressive high school principals at the time, insisted that the Education Department appoint her. Moerat himself was the victim of discrimination. UCT would not accept him for Medicine because he was a Muslim. But his fight to have Toni appointed paid immense dividends for the school.

Wilcox spoke impeccable English and although small in stature, her command of the English language made you think twice to fool around in her class. Her political knowledge was very wide. We were informed about what organisations like the Teachers’ League of South Africa ( TLSA ), APDUSA and Non- European Unity Movement (NEUM) did to destroy apartheid, and what they were doing to build a new South Africa. She had a great interest in music. She exposed us to classical composers around the world. One song that we had to sing was “We’ll gather lilacs in the Spring” by Julie Andrews. She had an awesome way of replying to students who tried to keep classes funny.

I spoke to an ex-student of Ms Wilcox, Mr Gerry Oliver well- known as a parent in education. He related a story to me about Ms Wilcox. He was a student at Steenberg High. When Ms Wilcox left his class and greeted the students, one boy remarked under his breath: “Thanks for going”. She heard him, and said: “What have I done to deserve behaviour of such merit!”. Mr Oliver says he remembers a song she taught the students: ”Last night I had the strangest dream“ by Pete Seeger. The song is worth listening to, and calls for an end to war, with the words: ”And swords and guns and uniforms were scattered on the ground“.

Ms Wilcox, we thank you for gracing the field of education during a very difficult period in the life of oppressed South Africans. May those who oppressed us, seriously look at the sacrifices you made to create a better SA. I salute your excellent contribution to education and progressive political thought and practice in SA. * Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

