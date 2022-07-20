Unfortunately, promises made now on jobs will not be kept

Unemployment has been a major problem for more than a decade. We have lost jobs every quarter during this time. Instead of looking for solutions and investigating the real issue, we find someone else to blame. This has been the practice that seems to be endemic in South Africa. Just before World War II, Europe was going through a recession and jobs were scarce. Germany was hard hit as the economy was teetering after an enormous blow during World War I. Unemployment was running high, food was scarce and the people were despondent.

A radical element, called the National Socialists, and thereafter the Nazis, rose to popularity by saying they would find everyone a job and once they ascended to power, all the problems would be solved. Once they managed to get their hands on the levers of state, they, as the party of “emancipation”, had to blame someone for not being able to deliver to the people what was promised. Their first reaction was to find factors and other people to blame. They didn’t look at what hard work had to be done and how jobs could be created as that would be time-consuming and a long road of restructuring. Instead, they had to find scapegoats.

Coupled with a history of discrimination and ego, the Nazis embarked upon a programme by blaming the Jews, the Catholics, the gay community, foreigners and just about every other minority they could get their hands on. Initially, the confiscated property and empty jobs appeared to be delivering what the Nazis had promised. That was unsustainable and immoral. The consequences are well documented to show the greatest horrors seen in our modern era. The people placed in the vacated jobs were initially happy but, as the so-called solution could never have worked, the system collapsed even further.

Last week, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi promised the people two million jobs before the end of 2024. The country is in tatters. Our people are hungry and desperate. People are grasping at almost any promise made by those in leadership positions. Unfortunately, promises have been made in the past and not been kept. Unfortunately, promises made now will not be kept. In the same public statement, the minister tried to cover himself for failure, by blaming foreign nationals and stating “whether or not that is achievable, I don’t know”. In other words, our esteemed minister is trying to cover himself just in case. We know if it is business as usual, the jobs will not be forthcoming.

We know he used the target of 2024 as that would be the end of his ministerial position. Is it because he just doesn’t care or is trying to appease the people who can’t find jobs? Our unemployment rate is almost as bad as it was in Germany just before World War II. The expanded definition is much greater. There are ways to create jobs in South Africa. First, we need new leadership with a new political structure. Once this is properly assessed, the hard work will begin. We need to get rid of red tape, the onerous labour legislation and regulations; we need to get rid of structures hindering productivity and we need to encourage proper training and the import of foreign nationals with scarce skills. Everyone has said and knows that small business is the engine room of job creation. No one can explain why we are stifling small businesses and why we are subjecting small businesses to the same rules as the businesses who are on the stock exchange. We could probably deliver the two million jobs in a matter of one year if we decoupled small businesses from the bargaining councils and deregulated them at the same time.

I speak to small business owners, hundreds of them, monthly in my job as a labour lawyer. The common theme from small business owners is they are being hampered and hamstrung by ridiculous regulations and horrific hiring and firing labour legislation. Most small business owners tell me they would readily employ another dozen people if they were free to fire them if they were not productive. Does anyone believe it is better not to hire and rather have our harsh labour legislation? * Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.