Premier Alan Winde unveils the changes to his Western Cape cabinet

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has overhauled his provincial cabinet and unveiled his changes on Friday morning. The premier made several changes to the provincial leadership after applying his mind to the vacancies that were recently created.

His announcement was affected by the resignation of Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, who handed in her resignation to Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday, but also the firing of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz in March. Fritz was fired from the provincial cabinet in March following an independent investigation which showed credibility into the sexual harassment allegations against him. He was first suspended from the position back in January. Premier Alan Winde said after the challenges brought on by the size and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demands on government across the board are now greater than ever before.

Winde said that he and his cabinet were determined to stand up and step up. “We rather need to be bold and push forward to do even better. And to do so, we must be agile, we must constantly rethink, and we must innovate. “I also said that we must be courageous and unafraid to try new things. We must tackle the obstacles in our way, head-on and with tenacity, just as families and residents across our country and in the Western Cape do each and every day,” Winde said.

“We are unconditionally motivated to succeed because we know that if we do – that if we deliver our ‘north star’ priorities of jobs, safety and dignity for our people – the quality of life across our province will radically improve. “And we know that to succeed under the circumstances facing us, in our changing world, we need to set a new course.” He explained that this process of “refresh” means that certain changes are needed in the composition of the provincial government.

“That’s why I announced that we would create dedicated departments for infrastructure and for mobility, to place singular focus on both the challenges we face, and of equal importance, the major opportunities we can garner within these portfolios to drive jobs and dignity. “It is also why I announced that we would create a Violence Prevention Unit in the newly named Department of Health and Wellness and prioritise police oversight, to an even greater extent, in our refocused Department of Community Safety and Police Oversight, so that every person can say that they live in a safer community.” The changes are as follows:

Tertuis Simmers is appointed Provincial Minister of Infrastructure

Daylin Mitchell is appointed Provincial Minister of Mobility

David Maynier will be appointed Provincial Minister of Education from 15 May

Mireille Wenger will be appointed Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities from 15 May

Reagan Allen is appointed Provincial Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight Nomafrench Mbombo remains the MEC for the Department of Health and Wellness, Sharna Fernandez the MEC for Social Development, Ivan Meyer is still in charge of the Agriculture portfolio, and Anroux Marais has also retained her position as MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, along with Anton Bredell, who will remain in Local Government and Planning. “I would like to extend a big thank you to Anroux Marais, our provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, for taking responsibility for this portfolio over the last few months and under very trying circumstances. “Despite these challenges, she has managed two important portfolios with vigour, ensuring much-needed stability,” Winde said.