Robertson’s pride and joy, Surisnie Wilskut, 15, brings gold home in athletics competitions

Cape Town – A humble 15-year-old has become the pride and joy of Robertson as she continues to return home from national and provincial athletics competitions with multiple gold medals dangling and clinking on her chest. Last Thursday, oblivious to the welcoming party awaiting her, Surisnie Wilskut, 15, returned home following the SA School Sports competition with five gold medals. The competition took place from April 2-6.

Escorted through the rocky terrain of Droëheuwel by police, Wilskut could not believe it when her family, friends and broader community emerged with posters of support and congratulations. This year alone, the family lounge has been adorned with 10 medals, although she is the holder of 11, of which eight are gold medals. And with the utmost humility, she declared that she does not own a single bronze medal. At nine months old, Wilskut was taken in by her biological mother’s nephew and wife due to alcohol and drug abuse that subsequently led to foetal alcohol syndrome in both her and her siblings. The family had also taken in three of her siblings.

“She’s gone through a lot and that’s why I just want the best for her and hope that she goes far. She had a difficult childhood,” adopted mother Christaline Wilskut said. “We’re very proud. I knew she could do it but we didn’t expect all of this, all this gold. The community is just as proud, probably even more.” Wilskut attends the special school of skills, Steinthal Secondary School in Tulbagh, and resides at the school’s hostel just metres away. She returns to Droëheuwel every two weeks.

“My mother took in her and her older sister, then seven. They were both born with severe foetal alcohol syndrome. She is one of six children, three living with my mom, the youngest is only three months old. “The other two siblings live with another family and no one has seen them. It’s been three to four years and my mother feels she wants to reunite them again,” said her adopted sister, Chrissandra Muller. Wilskut was 10 years old when she started running in the streets and realised that it was a dream of hers.

Her skill lies particularly in the long jump and 100 and 200 metre sprints. On her plans and hopes for the future, she said: “I want to run and when I get some money, I want to get my siblings out of the children’s home and my mom, who is using drugs, and help her so that she can be with her children and give them more attention.” Teacher, coach and team manager Rejane Willemse said it was phenomenal to see how, during her first relay on a national level, she was able to assist the team in getting gold.

“We tried to help her be open and motivate her more just to be herself because she was very shy, always standing behind other kids, and didn’t want to stand out. “Even in class, she’s very shy. But on the athletics field, she’s a different person. We are proud of her, we support her emotionally and we're just there for her.” Willemse said with most resources given to bigger towns, those in the rural areas have to work with what they have.

Coach and teacher Matthew Nortjie: “The first athletics at the school she ran under 15 and we saw there’s talent here.” Nortjie said it was important to support athletes throughout the year and not just during a particular sporting season. Two other learners, Charne Kleinveldt, 18, from Touws River, won two bronze medals (800m and relay) and a silver (1500 long distance), while Janecka Hanse, 15, won bronze for 1500m long distance.