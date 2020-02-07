Cape Town - The City of Cape Town, who has often touted itself being one the largest employers within South Africa, is scrambling to fill over 3 000 vacancies.
On Wednesday, the Cape Argus reported that the City is struggling to fill the vacancies because of a scarcity of certain skills in the market. After the story was published social media users wanted to know more about the skills requirements for jobs.
Mayco member for Corporate Services, Sharon Cottle said: "The attraction of scarce and critical skills is not a unique challenge to the City of Cape Town and is applicable to other large and diverse employers, and all other municipalities across South Africa.
"Typical skills in high demand are in the areas of, Information Services and Technology, specialised Engineering disciplines (specifically at the higher levels); and disciplines within Spatial Planning and Environment and Energy fields.
"The City advertises these positions widely and we do so using print, social and on-line media, as well as specialised publications and websites," Cottle said.