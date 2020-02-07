See the vacancies of 'scarce and critical skills' the City of Cape Town is battling to fill









After the Cape Argus reported of the 3000 vacancies, social media users wanted to know more about the skills requirements for City of Cape Town jobs. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - The City of Cape Town, who has often touted itself being one the largest employers within South Africa, is scrambling to fill over 3 000 vacancies. On Wednesday, the Cape Argus reported that the City is struggling to fill the vacancies because of a scarcity of certain skills in the market. After the story was published social media users wanted to know more about the skills requirements for jobs. Mayco member for Corporate Services, Sharon Cottle said: "The attraction of scarce and critical skills is not a unique challenge to the City of Cape Town and is applicable to other large and diverse employers, and all other municipalities across South Africa. "Typical skills in high demand are in the areas of, Information Services and Technology, specialised Engineering disciplines (specifically at the higher levels); and disciplines within Spatial Planning and Environment and Energy fields. "The City advertises these positions widely and we do so using print, social and on-line media, as well as specialised publications and websites," Cottle said.

She added that the City’s target for designated groups which include various races such as African, Coloureds, Indians, Women and Persons with Disabilities across the organisation is 90%. Currently, they are at 94.45%.

"We have a strong developmental approach to our people management strategy and 55% of all vacancies are filled from staff currently in existing positions, resulting in immediate consequential vacancies. Investing in the development of employees remains key to ensuring that the current and future skills needs are addressed. The City has invested over R19 million in the education, training and development of staff members over the 2018/2019 financial year alone."

In its financial monitoring report, the City’s finance directorate reported 175 vacancies in various stages of the recruitment and selection process; 82 positions were filled and 33 terminations processed since the beginning of the financial year.

For more information on available vacancies and career opportunities please visit the City’s website:

http://www.capetown.gov.za/work%20and%20business/jobs-and-skills-development/work-for-the-city-of-cape-town/city-jobs-and-opportunities

Independent Media's jobseekers supplement Talent360 recently ran job vacancies by the City in January:

Independent Media's jobseekers supplement Talent360 recently ran job vacancies by the City in January:

Independent Media's jobseekers supplement Talent360 recently ran job vacancies by the City in January:

Independent Media's jobseekers supplement Talent360 recently ran job vacancies by the City in January:

Independent Media's jobseekers supplement Talent360 recently ran job vacancies by the City in January: