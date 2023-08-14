Seven officers apprehended for theft in Kayamandi

Cape Town - The Kayamandi Community Policing forum (CPF) has praised the police for arresting seven cops for theft. The suspects made their first appearance in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, whereafter they were remanded in custody.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the officers had arrested two men who were on their way to deposit money at a bank. The officers then proceeded to raid their home in Kayamandi. “Reports suggested that the complainant sent his two brothers to do a deposit at a local bank in Stellenbosch on Wednesday, August 9. “On their way, they were apprehended by police officials who returned with them to premises in Kayamandi, searched the premises, and ultimately confiscated a consignment of drugs.

“They then arrested and detained two males on a charge of dealing in drugs,” he said. Swartbooi said it was later discovered that the seven suspects failed to declare the money found in the house. “The commander of the SAPS members who executed the arrest received information that the money confiscated was never declared and registered. After a search was launched among the SAPS members, cash was recovered in the members’ bags, jackets and vehicles.

“Stellenbosch police arrested and detained six males and one female on a charge of theft general. “The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Thembisile Patekile, lauded the swift response of members of SAPS. He reiterated that no member of SAPS is above the law, and they will continue to arrest suspects who find themselves on the wrong side of the law,” Swartbooi said. Kayamandi CPF chairperson Asiphe Cosa said the CPF would see the case through until justice was served.

“We would like to state that the officers don’t belong to Kayamandi or Stellenbosch precincts. “When the strike intensified last week, 25 officers were brought in from Cape Town,” she said. It seems as if the R10 000 was found with those officers. That is how I understand this. “It doesn’t matter where they are stationed; they took an oath to serve. We are going to follow this case until the end, and we will not shy away from that,” Cosa said.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was appalled by the alleged corruption levelled against members of the SAPS. “There will never be a time when individuals who should uphold, protect and enforce the law, should make themselves guilty of not obeying our laws. “This alleged action goes entirely against their oath and our Constitution. For this, alone, they certainly deserve to have their blue uniform changed to orange overalls.