Six people shot dead, several injured in ongoing gang wars on the Cape Flats

Cape Town - Despite recently released figures showing a slight decrease in crime in the Western Cape, the bloody war on the Cape Flats continues with at least six lives claimed in gang hot spots. In the past 48 hours, six people were shot dead and several wounded, including two children, in separate shooting incidents in Mitchells Plain and Manenberg.

In the first incident, two suspects entered a house in Oatlands Close, Westridge, Mitchells Plain at about 10am on Wednesday and opened fire. They shot and killed Ibrahim Abrahams, 24, and Farouk Jennicka, 18, injured a 2-year-old boy’s leg and wounded two other victims before fleeing. No one has been arrested. The police said the shootings took place within 10 minutes of each other on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said Manenberg SAPS was investigating the circumstances that “led to the deaths of four males during two separate incidents”. “At about 7.10pm, two vehicles with unknown assailants opened fire at a group of three men standing at the corner of Jordan and Silverstream roads, fatally wounding an 18-year-old and injuring two others, aged 41 and 48. The injured victims were both admitted to hospital for treatment. “Ten minutes later, four suspects in an unknown white vehicle fired several shots at three male victims on the corner of Klipfontein and Jupiter roads in Surrey Estate, fatally wounding all three, aged 19, 20 and 28.

“In both incidents, the suspects fled and have yet to be apprehended. While detectives are searching for clues to establish the motive and apprehend those responsible for the murders, an appeal is made to the public to come forward with information that can assist our investigation.” According to the police report, a total of 99 bullets were fired in both shooting incidents. Manenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson Vernon Visagie condemned the killings.

“This war has been coming since last year. We know it’s between the Fancy Boys and the Hard Livings. Reports suggest that the fight is about members crossing to other gangs. “We issued a warning to the MEC for Community Safety, the SAPS and other officials that this war is far from over, and we are battling for resources which have not come, making our work even more difficult.” Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen said these shootings were working against their fight to decrease crime.

“Not long after the latest crime statistics revealed that the Western Cape has the biggest decrease of 14.1% in the murder rate across the country, heartless criminals are seeking to derail our efforts. “It has been reported that in the past 24 to 48 hours, six people in four separate incidents have been fatally shot. In addition to this, six people were also wounded. This included a 2-year-old child and a 15-year-old teen. “These incidents occurred in Bonteheuwel, Manenberg, Surrey Estate and Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

“Once again firearms have been used. The 4th quarter crime statistics show that from January to March 2023, 382 (44.6%) of all murders were committed with a firearm.” Allen pleaded with community members to report the suspects to law enforcement agencies so they could be convicted. “We have to stop these killings. I am hopeful we will overcome these criminals. We undoubtedly require greater visibility and a lot more boots on the ground,” he said. “I urge our communities to not lose hope.”