Snakebite antivenom shortage ‘no longer a concern in the country’

Cape Town - The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), has shared that the worldwide shortage of snakebite antivenom is no longer a concern in the country. NHLS added that its antivenom is readily available after the South African Vaccine Producers (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NHLS) increased the production over recent months.

In a statement released on Wednesday, NHLS said that over the period January 1 to June 7 this year, it has expanded the provision of snakebite antivenom, making it available to 234 institutions, including public and private hospitals in South Africa, as well as veterinary clinics. “We can also confirm that all orders for snakebite antivenom received to date from public and private hospitals as well as vets, have been dispatched in their entirety to the respective health-care and animal care facilities,” it said. There is, however, a small backlog for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial depot, and NHLS said they are actively working to address the issue.

Snakebite antivenom was supplied to up to 61 health-care and veterinary facilities in the Western Cape, 31 in KwaZulu-Natal, 30 in Gauteng, 26 in the Free State, 25 in Limpopo, 18 in the Eastern Cape, 15 in Mpumalanga 17 in North West Province and 11 in the Northern Cape 11. “Every snakebite victim should be able to access antivenom through these and other facilities nationwide that already have antivenom stock on hand. In an emergency, please phone 071 680 9897 to be directed to the nearest health facility,” NHLS said. When the shortage was felt across the country, veterinary practices and animal hospitals struggled to get sufficient supplies of antivenom to treat animals.

The medicines committee of the South African Veterinary Association said a shortage of antivenom would affects vets negatively, as antivenom is uses fairly regularly by in treating severe snakebites in dogs. Dr Jono Roberts, from the Hout Bay Veterinary Hospital, said: “We have treated three snake bites in the last 12 months, mostly in December and January. Only one of these cases required antivenom. We only stock polyvalent antivenom and always keep four ‘in date’ vials in stock.” Roberts said they were briefly affected by the shortage but managed to share antivenom vials with surrounding clinics and confirmed with their veterinary supplier that there are currently no stock issues.