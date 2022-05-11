City of Cape Town wraps up budget public participation process

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town announced that it has concluded the public participation process for its draft 2022/23 budget. From April 1 to May 3, the City hosted 24 public meetings across the city to present the draft budget to members of the public. Residents commented and engaged in talks about the contents of the proposed budget for the new financial year.

The City’s draft budget for the 2022/23 financial year focuses on doing more for safety, services and jobs and the City has also improved on the way it engages with residents to reduce risk and prevent the spread of Covid-19. In addition to communicating on the draft budget via social media, telephone, WhatsApp, through mailers, media releases, paid-for communication, infographics, briefing sessions, and the City’s website, a number of in-person and hybrid engagements at sub-council level and other forums were undertaken. Mayco member for finance Siseko Mbandezi said: “All public input is considered and responded to and the response process is currently under way.

“We are pleased with the comments and feedback we have received over this period and we thank residents for taking the time to provide us with their inputs. “Our draft ‘Doing More Budget’ proposes to do more to improve the lives of our residents. Our rates and tariffs remain among the lowest in the country,” Mbandezi said. “The City’s final budget is expected to go to council later in May for adoption. The City’s new financial year starts on July 1. It will again be all hands on deck to make sure service delivery is enhanced and that we do more for the people of Cape Town, now and into the future.

