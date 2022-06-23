Table Bay Harbour cop killed in Delft: Daughter’s death not sinking in for her mom

Cape Town - The family of the Table Bay Harbour police officer who was shot and killed in Leiden, Delft, say they are still battling to come to terms with the death of their daughter. Constable Shamielah Arendse, 26, was shot and killed by unknown suspects while standing outside her home with friends on Tuesday evening.

Police say initial reports of the incident seem sketchy. However, investigating officers are following all leads. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Witness reports of the incident claim that the officer Arendse was standing in front of her residence with three other persons when unknown gunmen emerged and fired several shots in Gilo Road, Leiden, in Delft. “Delft police have opened a murder docket for investigation, and detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation have taken over the investigation. No arrests yet.”

Arendse’s friend and room-mate said that the shooting was random. “There were people at the mosque and walking by. We were just standing outside. We didn’t think anything bad would happen. Suddenly someone started shooting, I don’t know at whom or from where, I just ran. I didn’t think Miela was hurt. “She was a very quiet person who only interacted with me. She didn’t deserve this. It’s hard to wrap my head around what happened, even though I know they are always shooting in this area. It’s bad.”

Arendse’s mother, Surita Arendse, said the news of her daughter’s death was refusing to sink in. “Miela moved there last year in December. I remember visiting her and not liking the place, that’s why I decided to stay with her two daughters instead. I thought it wasn’t safe there and they were too young, I didn’t think she would be killed there too. I don’t know what to do now she’s just gone.” Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said: “It is heartbreaking to hear that yet another officer has been killed. Over the last few months, during the fourth quarter, 27 officers were killed across the country. This has to stop. I urge all witnesses who might have information to come forward.”