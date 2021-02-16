Their school clothes are just laying on the bed, says heartbroken mom of missing Cape boys

Cape Town - A mother from the Western Cape is heartbroken as her two young boys have been missing since Friday. Lynese Adriaanse, 30, from Klapmuts in the Cape Winelands District, got the shock of her life when she returned home from work and people told her that her sons had gone missing. Speaking to the African News Agency (ANA), the devastated mother said she usually worked until 5pm and at times her boys, 8-year-old Brian and Leswin, 11, would be waiting for her at the local store or police station. “I would usually tell them to get me the evening or leave a message at home for them if they are still asleep. However, on Friday I did not and the boys were still asleep when I left the house. “When I got home, people in the area told me the boys had gone to fetch me. Some say they went to the police station, others say the store. They just disappeared without a trace,” Adriaanse told ANA.

The boys were seen throughout the morning at their home at 2292 Buttercup Street, New Houses, Klapmuts, on Friday, February 12, until about 1pm.

Brian has black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 1.1m tall. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, maroon shorts and no shoes.

Leswin has black hair, brown eyes, is of average height and was last seen wearing yellow tracksuit pants, a white long-sleeved T-shirt and black-and-white flip-flops.

Adriaanse said her husband, who suffers from asthma, has not taken the disappearance of the boys well.

She has praised the community, local police and the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU), who have been working tirelessly searching for the children.

“It’s very difficult for me during this time. My heart aches. Today the boys would have started their school year. Their school clothes are now just laying on the bed. Seeing other children wearing their school clothes this morning broke me,” the devastated mother said.

Brian is set to start Grade 2, while his brother and best friend, Leswin, is to start Grade 4.

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed police were investigating the disappearance of the two boys and that searches were ongoing.

Director of WCMPU, Candice van der Rheede, said members of her team were immediately deployed to the area when they got word of the boys’ disappearance.

“We have members in the area, who are also using drones in trying to locate the boys as WCMPU pursue its tracing operations. We were approached on Saturday regarding this case,” she said.

Van der Rheede confirmed late on Monday afternoon that her team was out searching for the brothers.

To anyone who may have seen them, their heartbroken mother said: “If they are at a place with anyone or someone has seen them, please just take them to the nearest police station.

“I just want to see them, hear their voices.”

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brian and Leswin, please contact Captain JS Moos, station commander of Klapmuts SAPS, on 082 469 1815 or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)