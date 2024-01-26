Three hijackers arrested, driver's body found in a field

Cape Town - Three suspects are expected in court on Monday after they were arrested for having a vehicle hijacked near Delft. The three men, between the ages of 26 and 30, were caught by police yesterday morning after they were tracked down in the possession of a silver 4x4 Nissan Hardbody.

The vehicle was found along Stellenbosch Arterial near the Belhar cemetery, and is believed to belong to a 40-year-old man whose body was found behind a sand hill near a construction site in the area. It’s alleged that the three men hijacked the vehicle before 5am, killed him and then dumped his body in a field. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police were investigating.

“Delft police are investigating a case of carjacking and murder following an incident today (Thursday) at about 5.10am at the corner of Symphony Way and Stellenbosch Arterial, Delft, where the body of a 40-year-old man was found,” he said. “Three suspects, aged between 26 and 30, were arrested and the hijacked vehicle was recovered.” The suspects are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on the charges.

The vehicle was found in Stellenbosch Arterial near the Belhar cemetery and it is believed to belong to a 40 -year-old African male whose body was found near a construction site in the area. Picture: Leon Knipe A police officer collected evidence at the crime scene where the body of a 40-year-old man was discovered. Picture: Leon Knipe Delft has become notorious for an array of violent crimes, particularly murder. However, Delft CPF chairperson Reggie Maart declined to comment on the incident, citing safety reasons. “As a CPF, we are not going to talk to the media anymore as we are getting targeted by gangsters,” Maart said. Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said it was regrettable that an individual had to lose his life.

“I urge motorists and the public at large to be vigilant when they travel during the early hours of the morning or late at night, as criminals see this as ideal opportunity to commit their atrocities. “With these suspects due to appear in court, I encourage the judge to deny them bail as they’re not the calibre of individuals that belong in our communities. “Instead, they are exactly where they belong, and that is behind bars.”