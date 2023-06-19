Three killed in suspected gang shooting in Lentegeur

Cape Town - The Lentegeur community is shocked after three people were killed in a suspected gang attack. The incident occurred on Friday night at a house in Poppy Street in which two others were injured.

Tashreeq Barden, 16, and his 14-year-old cousin, Nafees Barden, were shot and killed in the house while Morné Bull, 46, was shot outside the property. A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were wounded. A source said a member of the Sexy Boys gang was being fired at and ran into the house. The gunmen followed him and fired wildly. “When they shot Morné outside, one of the guys ran into the house and that is how they (the shooters) got in. They then shot everyone inside, which is wrong,” the source said.

She said Morné had just been released from prison and was trying to turn over a new leaf. “Morné came out on Wednesday and he helped fix the community and tried to change many things. There where they shot the two kids, they were Junior Sexy Boys. Morné was a Sexy Boy, one of the old leaders. They were just chilling there at the house because a family member was there.” Tashreeq and Nafees were buried on Sunday. Their families declined to comment.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the Anti-Gang Unit was investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder. “Police reports indicate that the suspects entered a house in Poppy Street, Lentegeur and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46, died as a result. “Meanwhile, two teenagers aged 15 and 18 suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled. As part of the investigation, a 26-year-old was apprehended.