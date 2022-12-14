Triple murder in Bishop Lavis: ‘It’s odd, residents cannot recall hearing gunshots’

Cape Town - Police in Bishop Lavis are investigating a shocking triple murder killing in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis on Wednesday morning. This, after two women and a 13-year-old boy were found dead in Marlin Street, Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis in the early hours on Wednesday morning, December 14.

According to police, the incident reportedly took place at about 5.45am. Police spokesperson, Andre Traut said investigating officers were activated to the scene where the victims, two women, aged 46 and 54, and a 13-year-old boy were found dead, with serious head injuries. “Investigating officers have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the incident,” he said.

Traut also revealed that police do not yet know the motive for the attack, but are working to determine whether the victims were directly shot at or assaulted. Meanwhile, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) says it is deeply perturbed by the incident, especially considering how quiet and generally safer this neighbourhood is. Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson, Graham Lindhorst said: “We don’t know whether these people were shot and killed that way or something else happened. It’s odd, residents cannot recall hearing gunshots or loud noises,” he said.

Lindhorst said even more so considering that the house where the incident took place has dogs. “If the dogs didn’t bark and make a noise does that mean the person was known to the victims? We don’t have the answers yet, but yes, the residents are traumatised and we are now waiting for the police to share more information, but this doesn’t seem like a gang-related incident,” he said. Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen also said the mass killing was deeply disturbing.

“I condemn this morning’s mass killing in the strongest possible terms possible. I’m engaging SAPS and have requested further information about the possible cause of this mass murder,” he said. Allen said in response to the incident, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers have been deployed to Bishop Lavis and are supported by other law enforcement agencies. He said: “Officials should leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this incident. These ruthless criminals do not belong in any of our communities. Those who committed this atrocity belong behind bars.