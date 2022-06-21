Two killed and two others injured in Delft shooting

Cape Town - Delft has has become the latest local community to experience a mass shooting as the violent scourge by unknown gunmen continues to wreak havoc across Cape Town. In the latest incident, two men sustained fatal injuries following a mass shooting in Freedom Farm, Delft, on Sunday afternoon. The incident also left two other men badly wounded.

Police say they have begun probing the mass shooting, searching for the unknown suspects who fled the scene. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “On Sunday, at around 4.50pm, two men, aged 19 and 23, were shot and killed, while two other males, aged 16 and 28, were wounded when unknown suspects opened fire at them at Stellenbosch Arterial, in Freedom Farm, Delft. “Police are investigating the circumstances pertaining to the incident, and no arrests have been made yet,” Traut said.

Commenting on the shooting incident, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that it was mind-boggling how individuals could hold so little regard for human life as they commit horrendous crimes. Allen said: “The shootings need to stop, the loss of lives in this manner can be curtailed, but we need witnesses and the public to come forward with information. I urge community members to not be silent should they have any information that can assist SAPS. Elsewhere, in Fractreton, residents have been left reeling following a shooting incident in Ventura Street, also on Sunday.

The victims were two siblings, aged 13 and 20. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Kensington police are investigating circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Factreton, Kensington, where a 13-year-old girl and 20-year-old boy were shot and wounded. “According to reports, Kensington police were called to the crime scene, where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. The victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Twigg said.

The local community policing forum (CPF) has condemned the incident. Kensington CPF Chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg said: “The perpetrator is known to the community and is being sought. We have faith in the process of bringing the perpetrator to book.” [email protected]