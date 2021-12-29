Two-year-old from Belhar among those caught in gang cross fire shootings

Cape Town - The janazah (funeral) of a Belhar toddler was held on Tuesday after he was shot dead on Monday. Two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep was reportedly playing with a bicycle at his neighbour’s yard when unknown suspects opened fire at a house in Sonata Way and he was shot in the face.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk confirmed that the motive for the shooting was suspected to be gang-related. “According to reports, Belhar police received a complaint from radio control. At the scene, they were informed that the victim had already been taken to the fire station for medical attention. “He was declared deceased by ambulance personnel,” he said.

The suspects were yet to be arrested. The child was among three people killed in gang shootings on Monday. The others were boys, aged 15 and 14, from Belhar and Lavender Hill. Van Wyk said the Anti Gang Unit was deployed to the affected areas and would remain on the ground until calm had been restored. Ward councillor Delmaine Cotte said Uthmaan’s shooting followed two other incidents in Buitengracht and Van Schoor streets.

“These shootings are a very serious problem in our Belhar area. “Not even our children are safe while playing outside or going to the shops during this festive season while we are supposed to spend quality family time together. “We appeal to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and City law enforcement agencies to carry out proper and effective policing in Belhar, especially in known shooting hotspots.

“The City of Cape Town council must also close problem and known drug houses in the area,” he said. Cotte said the community had planned a meeting in an attempt to march against crime and violence today. Steenberg CPF spokesperson Mark Rossouw said the area was still volatile. Rossouw said areas like Lavender Hill, Hanover Park, Delft, and Manenberg had become synonymous with children being caught in gang violence.

“We condemn these indiscriminate shootings and especially when minors and innocent bystanders get caught up. “These gangsters are careless, they just shoot and this often happens around the festive season and this is more worrying as children are at home playing outside,” he said. Rossouw said drive-by shootings were difficult to police and this modus operandi used by these gangsters ensured that by the time the police arrived on the scene, they were gone and the police could rely only on eye witness reports which were often incorrect.