UCT receives R 200 million donation for neuroscience research

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has received a R200 million donation from the Donald Gordon Foundation (DGF) to accelerate innovative neuroscience research in Africa and on a global scale. UCT said it was pleased to announce a donation of R200 million from DGF, marking a transformative leap for the university’s Neuroscience Institute.

“Recognising the brain as a frontier for 21st century exploration, researchers across UCT joined forces to establish the interdisciplinary Neuroscience Institute (NI), with a vision to create a future for Africa where individuals could realise their full potential through optimal brain health.” It said this vision garnered substantial support from both funding agencies and philanthropists, which, in part, facilitated the construction of a state-of-the-art facility on the iconic Groote Schuur Hospital campus. The Neuroscience Institute has served as a catalyst for emerging researchers’ careers through scholarships, fellowships and research grants.

“The most exciting aspect of the NI is how it has grown the neuroscience community at UCT and elevated the visibility of our research globally. This landmark donation by the Donald Gordon Foundation is a vote of confidence in this remarkable group of neuroscientists and the impact of their work,” said UCT’s director of the Neuroscience Institute, Professor Graham Fieggen. The university said the donation empowers the institute to intensify research into pivotal aspects of brain development across the human lifespan and a wide spectrum of injuries the brain and mental health. “This research spans all life stages, from the adverse impact of factors such as HIV and alcohol before birth through conditions such as trauma, infection, epilepsy and stroke, extending into old age, and investigating disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. This endeavour aligns with the broader mission of improving health and saving lives and is characterised by its visionary and pioneering approach with the potential for global impact.”