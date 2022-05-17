Urgent call for residents to donate blood as the Western Cape has 1-day’s supply left

Cape Town - There has been an urgent call by Premier Alan Winde calling on residents in the province to donate blood, with just 1-day’s supply left at the Western Cape Blood Service. “The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has informed us that their blood supply is critically low, with just 1-day’s supply left. I am therefore calling on the residents to please donate as soon as possible.

“During my visit to the WCBS blood donation centre in Long Street today, I was also informed that the WCBS has struggled in recent weeks to maintain the necessary blood stock levels. “At the same time, there is an increasing demand for blood to perform transfusions within our healthcare system. “By donating blood, you could save up to three people’s lives,” Winde said.

The premier said that the donated blood can help people who have suffered severe and traumatic injuries, given birth, suffer from anaemia or have blood disorders, as well as people who are receiving treatment for cancer. According to the WCBS, there is a critical shortage in numerous blood groups, including a 1-day supply left for O blood groups and a 2-day for B and A blood groups. “So please, do not delay – and help save a life in the Western Cape by donating blood,” it said.

