Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced his new cabinet on Thursday morning a day after he was elected into his new official role.



A few massive changes have been made in the provincial leadership as is evident in Winde's new appointments. Former speaker of the provincial legislature Sharna Fernandez has been appointed as the new MEC for Social Development.





Tertius Simmers who was formally part of the Human Settlements standing committee takes over as the MEC for Human Settlements from Bonginkosi Madikizela who has been moved to Transport and Public Works.





Albert Fritz has been moved to Community Safety, while former Finance MEC Ivan Meyer has been shifted to the Agriculture portfolio.





Meanwhile, Debbie Schafer has retained her position as MEC for Education along with Nomafrench Mbombo who was appointed for the second term as health MEC.





Anroux Marais has also retained her position as MEC for Sports and Recreation along with Anton Bredell who will remain in Local Government and Planning.



