Western Cape in for three days of heavy rains and strong winds

Cape Town – The South African Weather Services has issued a weather warning for the next three days for the Western Cape. This comes from MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell as he provided the weekly dam levels update. Bredell said the warning was issued citing strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and localised flooding expected to occur in some regions of the province. “The very cold weather is set to continue and the public is urged to take note of the continued warnings. Disaster responders remain on standby and are responding where emergencies are being reported. The emergency number is 112.” This follows the recent cold and wet weather that Cape residents experienced over the weekend.

Table Mountain was awash in snow on Sunday morning as Capetonians felt the biting cold which reached as little as 2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, the snowfall was recorded at about 2-3cm deep.

Posting images to its official Facebook page, the company said: “Have a look at these morning photos from the snowfall on #TableMountain!”

