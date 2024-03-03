Since I moved to South Africa more than a decade ago, I have been making my yoghurt at home. This is because the plain yoghurts in shops don't provide the same taste that I used to enjoy in Turkiye. The term 'yoghurt' has its roots in various languages, reflecting the diverse cultural history of this dairy product.

However, the word itself is derived from Turkish, where it is spelt as "yo urt." The exact origin of the word in Turkic languages is recorded in the Dwn Lught al-Turk (1072 CE) and comes from the verb "your mak," meaning to curdle or to thicken. This is a fitting description given the process of thickening milk through fermentation that leads to the creation of yoghurt. Milk carried in animal skins would naturally transform into yoghurt due to the presence of beneficial bacteria. Indeed yoghurt, a delightful and versatile dairy product, has woven itself into the fabric of human history, transcending cultures and continents.

From its accidental discovery in ancient times to its current status as a global dietary staple, yoghurt's journey is as fascinating as its myriad flavours and forms. It is brought to the African continent with the Turkic Tulunid dynasty in the 9th century but pursued by Mamluks and Ottomans in North Africa. With global popularity, yoghurt's term was adopted in various languages, leading to variations in spelling and pronunciation.

In English, "yoghurt" became the commonly accepted term, reflecting the Turkish influence on the product's introduction to Western markets. The etymology of the word highlights the multicultural journey of yoghurt from its ancient origins to its place in modern cuisine worldwide. As yoghurt's popularity grew, it became an integral part of various regional cuisines. In the Middle East, it found its way into dishes like tzatziki and labneh, showcasing its versatility. The Indian subcontinent embraced yoghurt in both savoury and sweet dishes, with iconic treats like lassi and raita. The commercial production of yoghurt began in the early 20th century, marking a pivotal moment in its history.

Companies started offering a variety of flavours and styles, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. The introduction of Greek yoghurt and other strained varieties added a thicker texture and intensified taste, further expanding yoghurt's appeal. The Ottoman State had a significant impact on the Greek population during its rule, which lasted for several centuries. The Ottomans substantially influenced Greek cuisine, introducing ingredients like eggplant, yoghurt, and various spices. Dishes such as moussaka, dolma and baklava, have Ottoman roots, showcasing the fusion of culinary traditions in Greece.

Today, yoghurt is a global phenomenon, enjoyed in countless variations. From the traditional yoghurts of the Mediterranean to the innovative creations in modern kitchens, this dairy delight has truly transcended borders. Perhaps the best ones are still made in Kanlıca suburb in Istanbul, Foça in zmir Silifke in Mersin or Vakfıkebir traditional yoghurt in Trabzon. I highly suggest readers ferment their yoghurt at home and experience the pure, health-boosting goodness. * Halim Gençoğlu.

