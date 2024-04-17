LETTER: Decent citizens in Langa need to report criminals

It is disastrous to hear about a provincial traffic officer undergoing a nightmare of this nature. One would expect the decent citizens of Langa to come forward and report those who attacked the officer, who was merely doing his job.

Attacks like this would render Langa completely ungovernable and akin to the “Wild West”. We can’t have this situation repeating itself.

I know many people who live in Langa and who are decent, law-abiding citizens. It is unfair to these residents as the lawlessness exposes them completely to the ruthless minority.

Please come forward and report those who undermine the rule of law. We owe it not only to the decent people of Langa, but also to those who try to render services in Langa.