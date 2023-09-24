LETTER: Department of Home Affairs workers lack basic skills and respect for citizens

Someone I know is trying to get an ID but is confronted by the collective stupidity of a government department that insists on making a basic issue complicated. The learner had an appointment at Standard Bank Canal Walk, to avoid queueing at Barrack Street. Sadly, it coincided with the week of the taxi strike. At the bank, the learner was told that those responsible for the Home Affairs part of the bank had not come to work, although other bank staff were at work.

Nobody informed those who had appointments, and the learner travelled a great distance for nothing. Returning to the website to schedule a second appointment was not easy as the online application process requires great patience. The second time, the student was informed about FNB in St George’s Mall. Fortunately, her mother was suspicious and decided to check, only to discover FNB did not exist at that location. The nearest FNB was in Long Street and it did not help with IDs. The learner and her mother wasted time and money because the

Department of Home Affairs does not care about wasting people’s time and making taxpayers stand for hours in the rain and wind. Ironically, the entire experience could be made so much easier. Since matric learners need IDs, simply take a mobile operation to each high school when the pupils are in Grade 11. This would save thousands of parents and pupils from having to stand in the rain in Barrack Street. Also, since the cleaners at Home Affairs cannot maintain the toilets, it would save everyone a great deal of time, energy, money and, mostly, frustration.

Management should also stop workers from telling taxpayers they must “come back tomorrow because Pretoria is not online”. Reason and logic suggest Home Affairs works on a quota for the day and then sends everyone else home, so that the staff can do the bare minimum at work. As ratepayers and taxpayers, we demand Home Affairs treat citizens with respect and employ people who value their work and do not treat it as a favour to taxpaying citizens. * Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress.

