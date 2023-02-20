Get set for the SplashOut Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

The sun will be setting on the inaugural Summer Festival of Racing, with the final event of the season - the SplashOut Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival - taking place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racing venue. Destination Cape Racing, in partnership with SplashOut, the City of Cape Town, Schweppes, BloodStock, Gordon’s, and Khaya Stables is making this a family fun day to remember. For starters - and mains - attendees will be treated to the freshest seafood the ocean has to offer. From mussels and oysters to sushi and prawns, no one will be going home hungry.

There will be jazz throughout the day and a feature performance by The Voice South Africa season 2 winner, Craig Lucas, following the final race. He will be winding down the afternoon with hits like “Anti-Sociable”, “Better” and “Happy”. The main attraction will of course be the SplashOut Cape Derby GR1 - one of the most illustrious races in the country, where Grade 1 horses will compete for the R1 500 000 purse. Come see whether Charles Dickens, this year’s favourite, will take top spot. The SplashOut Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival promises to be a family day out to remember. There will be jazz throughout the day, a feature performance by Craig Lucas, and a dedicated kids’ zone to keep little ones entertained all afternoon. More nail-biting racing action will continue with the side races including the Khaya Stables Diadem Stakes (Gr 2), and the Khaya Stables Work Riders vs Jockeys Championship.

But why should the adults have all the fun? The dedicated kids’ zone will keep little ones entertained all afternoon with jumping castles, clowns twisting and turning colourful balloons into an array of shapes, and a chill-out area to escape from the summer sun. Dedicated minders will be in the zone at all times, keeping an eye on the kiddies. Entry to this premiere event is free, with plenty of prizes up for grabs. Good times, great vibes, and magical memories await. Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Time: Gates open from 11am Venue: Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse For more information, visit www.caperacing.co.za or join the conversation on social media using #SplashOutSeafoodAndJazzFest #SplashOutCapeDerby and #DestinationCapeRacing. Be sure to tag Cape Racing using the @caperacing handle on Twitter, Instagram, Tik-Tok, YouTube, and @caperacing1 on Facebook.