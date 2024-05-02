Sharks pack momentum and confidence for clear London skies

THE weather forecast for London this Saturday is clear skies and a high of 17º Celsius at 2pm, which is half an hour into the Challenge Cup semi-final between the Sharks and Clermont Auvergne at The Stoop. Rugby players will tell you that those are perfect conditions. It is not too hot and not too cold and there is no rain.

The reasonable weather could well draw many a homesick South African to the game, particularly those of KwaZulu-Natal extraction. For some time now the Sharks’ marketing department has been bombing social media with clever adverts aimed at drawing UK-based South Africans to The Stoop, the home ground of Premiership team Harlequins. The Sharks chose to use this ground to “host” a semi-final because the tournament rules do not allow for matches beyond the quarter-finals to be held in South Africa.

Sharks captain Lukanyo Am has asked expats to make The Stoop their “stoep”. “We hope a lot of people come out and support the Sharks, making the Stoop our home away from home,” said Am. “Hopefully there will be a lot of numbers. The weather is good here as they transition towards summer. We have enjoyed good training sessions under clear skies and with the kick-off being early (1.30pm SA time, 12.30pm local time), we hope for a good turnout.” Few would have called it a few months ago but the Sharks have risen from the canvas to be South Africa’s only hope of a knockout blow in the European competitions.

It is not that long ago that the Durban team was stone last in the United Rugby Championship after 10 losses in 11 games but now they are two games away from serious silverware. Yes, the Challenge Cup is a poor relation to the Champions Cup but if the Sharks can win it, it will be the first time a South African team has won a Cup tournament in Europe. Given the growing chorus of dissent in Europe regarding including South Africa in European tournaments, this would be of massive consequence. This was highlighted by the dissent shown when the Bulls sent an under-strength side to play Northampton in a Champions Cup quarter-final.

From a Sharks’ perspective, Am says that a win and a further victory in the final would grant the Sharks salvation. “From where we were, a Challenge Cup win would definitely make the season a success,” Am said. “Next season, we want to win more silverware. From where we started, to where we are right now, we have grown tremendously as a team and a squad. “With the new coaching staff coming in, with new players coming in, this was almost our first season together as a group. We are in a good position now. We are happy with where we are, even though we had ambitions for both competitions.”

Some time ago, the Sharks saw the URC writing on the wall. Any hopes of making the top eight in the 16-team tournament were sunk by their awful start and it became clear that the Challenge Cup had to be their primary focus. Success in the Cup also has the sweet carrot of ushering them into next season’s Champions Cup. It is a get-out-of-jail-free card. Am says his team will empty the tank to get past Clermont and take their place in the final against the winner of the other semi-final, which pits England Premiership team Gloucester against Italy’s Benetton, of the URC.