SK Khoza comes out to support his younger brother Abdul on his big night at National Film & TV Awards

The South African annual version of the National Film & TV Awards took place on October 21 where the best of the best in Mzansi screen talent was honoured. The Opera Theatre in Pretoria was filled with industry giants coming out to celebrate their achievements.

The awards show, produced by the National Film Academy with versions in the United Kingdom and USA, have expanded to South Africa with a mission to promote, celebrate and provide exposure for actors, actresses, films, programmes and the film and TV industry in South Africa to a global audience. The winners were determined from public vote which saw over 1.7 million TV/Film fans vote this year. Actor Abdul Khoza was one of the night’s biggest winners with him being awarded Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for his role in ‘The Wife’ as Nqoba Zulu.

For his big night, the actor brought his big brother Sthembiso (popularly known as SK) as his partner, as opposed to his wife, Baatile Themane, who usually accompanies him to red carpet events.

“A special thank you to my older brother @skcoza who has been my Day 1 for life,” wrote Abdul in an Instagram post. SK has been in the United Kingdom since early this year May and was even in hospital during his time abroad due to an altercation with his fiancée. It is unclear when he returned to South Africa but it could have been in September, per his social media posts.

“Thank you for sharing this memorable weekend with me SUNNO, love & appreciate you always. How ironic to have you still open doors for me figuratively & literally till this day. I love how you’ve always trusted me enough to let me lead sometimes.” Another Mzansi celebrity who made the night out is actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele. The former ‘Generations’ actress has been making headlines this past month for her tax woes and repeated missed court appearances.

Mbele made sure she looked her absolute best to collect her award for Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2023 for 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg'.

Jordan and Cedii hosted the awards ceremony and their comedic chemistry left the audience in stitches, ensuring that laughter was the theme of the evening. Legendary actress Connie Ferguson who was among the night's biggest winners with three awards, commented: “I am really honoured and blessed to win this award and thank you to NFTA and all who voted for us. “This is the first year and I am looking forward to celebrating next year and many more years to come with the National Film and TV Awards South Africa.”

The 2023 National Film & TV Awards South Africa were broadcast live from the Opera Theatre to VooVix TV, ensuring viewers from around the world were part of the excitement. Not only was a light shined on Mzansi stars but also aspiring stars, with sponsor Krispy Kreme giving back to two children orphanages, Peas in a Pod Urbanvest Foundation and House Gracia Child & Youth Care Centre in hopes to inspire and motivate them about learning other passions in drama, acting, and more. Here is the full list of winners:

Best Actress 2023 Candice Modiselle (Love, Sex and 30 Candle) Best Actor 2023 Nay Maps (’Home Wrecker’) Best Newcomer 2023 Rosemary Zimu

Best Actress in a TV Series 2023 Zikhona Sodlaka (’The Wife’) Best Actor in a TV Series 2023 Wiseman Mncube (’Shaka Ilembe’) Best Supporting Actor 2023 Niza Jay (’Your Favourite Place’)

Best Supporting Actress 2023 Frances Sholto-Douglas Best TV Drama Series 2023 ‘Kings of Jo’Burg’ Best Male TV Personality 2023 Katlego Maboe

Best Female TV Personality 2023 Zari Hassan (’Young, Famous & African’) Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2023 Deli Malinga (’Redemption’) Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2023 Abdul Khoza (’The Wife’)

Best TV Presenter 2023 Katlego Maboe Best Comedian 2023 Celeste Ntuli Best Competition Show 2023 ‘Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts’

Best Action in a Film/Series 2023 ‘Justice Served’ Best Entertainment Show 2023 ‘Young Famous & African’ Best International African Film 2023 Shimoni (Kenya)

Best Documentary 2023 ‘Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?’ Outstanding Performance 2023 Connie Ferguson Best Feature Film 2023 ‘Kleva-ish’

Best Director 2023 Stephina Zwane (’Love, Sex and 30 Candles’/’Home Wrecker’) Best Producer 2023 John Barker, Joel Phiri, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Dan Jawitz, Thembalethu Mfebe (’The Umbrella Men’) Celebrity Personality of the Year 2023 Connie Ferguson

Best Production Company 2023 Urban Brew Studios Best Television / Streaming Network 2023 Netflix Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2023 ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’