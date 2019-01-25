VW to produce mobile 'power banks' for electric cars
25 January 2019 | Industry news
25 January 2019 | Industry news
10 January 2019 | Industry news
17 January 2019 | Latest launches
16 January 2019 | Industry news
7 January 2019 | Industry news
Volkswagen’s Amarok is the latest double cab bakkie to join the 'dark side' of special editions.4 December 2018 | Bakkie
Volkswagen could also offer its MEB electric car platform to other manufacturers such as Ford, ramping up economies of scale.13 November 2018 | Electric cars
Borrowing its 1-litre, three-cylinder heart from the Polo, this new Trendline model offers a significant saving over the TDI.13 November 2018 | Latest launches
The Polo GTS Concept, revealed in Brazil, previews a warm hatch for those seeking something perkier than the 1.0 TSI.8 November 2018 | Polo