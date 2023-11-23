5 TV South African shows to look forward to in January 2024

Local television is heating up in 2024 as channels announce new and returning shows which are making their way in January. And in the new year, there is television content of all genres, which is set to suit all tastes and content preferences. So whether you enjoy drama, telenovelas, comedy or supernatural, these five shows will keep you entertained and on the edge of your seat.

‘Reyka’ Reyka Gama, played by Kim Engelbrecht. Picture: Supplied. Reyka Gama, played by renowned South African actress Kim Engelbrecht, will be back on the local television scene with new criminals to catch. And during the eagerly-awaited second season of M-Net’s hit series Reyka, the South African Police Service (SAPS) criminal profiler’s past is set to continue to haunt her.

During this season, Reyka has been seconded to the Durban Harbour Police Station, where she’s busy building the profile of a killer who targets couples at a coastal lookout spot called “Lover’s Lane.” This season’s assailant is a sinister enigma who finishes his male victims off in a cold and clinical fashion. Despite this, he shows remorse, but some degree of protectiveness over his female victims. Reyka also has the added pressure of solving the murders before Durban’s International Water Conference that will see scores of delegates coming to the city.

Season two of the Emmy-nominated local crime series will also see recurring cast member Iain Thorpe reprise his role as Angus Speelman. He plays the role of her abductor, an Scottish immigrant farmer who kidnapped Reyka when she was a young girl, and in this season, is institutionalised in a facility for sex offenders. Meanwhile, new cast members on the hit local show include the likes of award-winning actress and musician Samkelo Ndlovu, legendary thespian Sello Maake Ncube and comic and actor Joey Rasdien, among others.

This season also hints that here might be a romantic interest brewing for Reyka and the indomitable Head of the Search and Rescue unit, Captain Leon Lombard, played by Frank Rautenbach. Reyka season two starts on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101). ‘S’phiwo’

Mzansi Magic’s latest series, S’phiwo. Supplied image. Viewers will travel on a spiritual journey with Mzansi Magic’s latest series, S’phiwo. In a world where storytelling meets the spiritual contracts of ancestors, S’phiwo will offer a unique viewpoint through the connected lives of two extraordinary girls destined to fulfil a legacy much greater than themselves. The premiere episode introduces Nothando (Zeno Maseko), vibrant and eager to experience university life to its fullest, and Zodwa (Nozuko Ncayiyane), a young sangoma whose spiritual depth and seriousness make her stand out from the crowd.

An unexpected rooming mishap brings their worlds together, triggering a series of incidents that reveal the undeniable power of their connection. Other cast include Sabelo Nkosi as Solomzi, Ngele Ramulondi as Takalani, and Obakeng Makube as Nathi. S’phiwo starts on Monday, January 8 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

‘Abandoned’ Phumeza “MaTshezi” Shoba will return with Mzansi Magic’s local docu-reality series Abandoned. The show takes abandoned children and their parents on a journey of discovery and healing.

In each episode, viewers are taken on a deeply emotional experience, allowing for potential life-changing reunions as children search for their long-lost parents. Season three of Abandoned starts on Tuesday, January 9 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). ‘Summertide’

Summertide tells the story of marine biologist and father of two children, Martin Field, played by Frank Rautenbach, who also stars in M-Net’s hit show Reyka. The show centres around Field moving to the False Bay area to get away from a big secret – the death of his wife. There he starts a marine conservation trust for False Bay – but life isn’t as simple as it seems.

The series explores the lives of the Field family and the interesting characters who cross their paths – each one with their own secrets and desires. Summertide will air every Sunday at 6pm from late January, 2024. ‘Ezomshado’

Ezomshado returns for its second season early next year. The show offers an intimate look into the lives of couples at a crossroad, taking them on a transformative healing journey in their marriage. The show's hosts, Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, return with a team of experts to help resolve complex relationships and offer new beginnings to willing hearts.

The new season also highlights the show’s main mission – to mend and rebuild marital relationships. It also digs deeper into the emotional bond that binds couples together. Each episode is a unique blend of personal storytelling, expert intervention and healing activities which are created to get to the roots of conflict and build understanding and forgiveness.