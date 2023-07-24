Coco recently turned 2, Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane counted their blessings

Likuwe “Coco” Mpisane, the daughter of South Africa’s golden boy Andile Mpisane and his ex Sithelo Shozi’ turned 2 on July 21.
And each of the proud parents took to their Instagram pages to share heart-warming pictures and birthday wishes to their beautiful baby girl.
“THE DAY YOU WERE BORN WAS THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE. I AM SO GRATEFUL THAT I HAVE A DAUGHTER AS BEAUTIFUL, AND INTELLIGENT AS YOU. HAPPY BIRTHDAY COCO. Daddy loves you! ❤️🎂,” wrote Mpisane.
Sithelo shared: “umusa nobuhle buka nkulunkuku ngibubone ngawe. ngikuthanda angikudeli. unwele olude MaMpisane”, which translates to: “I see the beauty and the grace of God in you. I love you endlessly. I wish you many more Ma Mpisane.”
Mpisane also shares his daughter, Florence “Flo,” with the local DJ and “The Masked Singer South Africa” judge, and has another daughter named Miaandy with his wife, Tamia Mpisane.
Reality TV star, book author, businesswoman and most of all proud grandmother, Shauwn Mkhize, also wished Coco saying that she’s a “remarkable little girl who brightens our lives every day!”
“Baby Coco 🎈💕🎂💜 You may be small in size, but your personality radiates like a shining star. You’re growing into such a smart, feisty, and beautiful baby girl, capturing our hearts along the way.
“You’re sweet, full of spunk and absolutely adorable. You warm our lives with that infectious smile and innocent curiosity. 🥹✨😍🦋 Happy Birthday my dearest Coco! You are infinitely and unbelievably loved 🥰😘🤗,” posted Mkhize.