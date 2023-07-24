Coco recently turned 2, Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane counted their blessings

Likuwe “Coco” Mpisane, the daughter of South Africa’s golden boy Andile Mpisane and his ex Sithelo Shozi’ turned 2 on July 21. And each of the proud parents took to their Instagram pages to share heart-warming pictures and birthday wishes to their beautiful baby girl.

Reality TV star, book author, businesswoman and most of all proud grandmother, Shauwn Mkhize, also wished Coco saying that she’s a “remarkable little girl who brightens our lives every day!” “Baby Coco 🎈💕🎂💜 You may be small in size, but your personality radiates like a shining star. You’re growing into such a smart, feisty, and beautiful baby girl, capturing our hearts along the way. “You’re sweet, full of spunk and absolutely adorable. You warm our lives with that infectious smile and innocent curiosity. 🥹✨😍🦋 Happy Birthday my dearest Coco! You are infinitely and unbelievably loved 🥰😘🤗,” posted Mkhize.