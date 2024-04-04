Cotton Fest’s electrifying line-up to heat up Joburg on Saturday

The renowned Cotton Fest returns to Joburg this Saturday for its vibrant fifth edition, which seeks to celebrate individuality, expression and the empowerment of young creatives. The line-up for the gathering, which also places a focus on art, fashion and sports culture, features some of the hottest local musicians.

This includes A-Reece, Focalistic, DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo, DJ Lag, Emtee, Ggoldie and K.O. They will be joined by Nadia Nakai, Shakes & Les, Pabi Cooper, Mellow & Sleazy, Maglera Doe Boy, Major League DJz, Young Stunna, Zee Nxumalo and many more who will perform across three stages. Cotton Fest was created by the late musician Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado back in 2019.

Following his death in February 2022, the musician’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, has kept his legacy alive through the continuation of Cotton Fest. The 2024 theme will be #VoteCottonFest as this is an election year and South Africans will go to the polls during the general elections on May 29. Naidoo explained to Independent Media Lifestyle recently that this year’s theme is also in accordance with a commitment to educating and supporting the youth, which is something the late rapper was extremely passionate about.

“We recognise the importance of youth participation in elections and the platform aims to amplify the significance of voting, empowering the youth to share their views and have their voice heard, because it matters,” she said. “Same as student body elections, we will bring this playful narrative across in various touch points on the day. The intention is emphasising the importance of our community’s voice, rather than endorsing specific candidates or parties.” Naidoo also acknowledged that the entertainment industry plays a vital role in advocating for youth voting.

“Through its influential platform, it can inspire and educate the younger generation on the impact of their voices in shaping the future. Youth can leverage their reach to encourage voter registration and participation.” No one under the age of 18 will be permitted entry. Where: Old Station in Newtown.

When: Saturday, April 6, from 12pm. Cost: Tickets start from R200 and are available through Webtickets. Some of the food that can be enjoyed at the Carnival City Night Market. Picture: Instagram Carnival City Night Market

Take advantage of the last few days of pleasant weather at Carnival City’s Night Market before autumn’s icy chill officially sets in. The gathering is the perfect chance to spend quality time with loved ones as you browse through a range of stalls. From clothes, shoes, and accessories to household goods and other items, there is something for all tastes and preferences.

The event is also set to be a culinary experience as it will feature plenty of delicious meals, beverages and snacks. “Whether you’re a foodie, a shopper, or an entertainment lover, there’s something for you to enjoy under the Johannesburg stars,” event organisers explained. “This event will transcend the typical market experience, offering a nocturnal feast of the senses.”

Where: Guest main parking area at Carnival City in Brakpan. When: Saturday, April 6, from 4pm–10pm. Cost: Tickets are R25 for adults and R10 for pensioners and children under the age of 12. They can be purchased at the venue entrance on the night.

Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels. Picture: Supplied Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels Enjoy the first weekend of April as you groove to the beats of Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels. Their electrifying performance is set to get the party going with the musicians’ infectious and signature blend of reggae, Afropop and soul.

“This concert promises an unforgettable night of music, dance and pure joy,” event organisers said. With a career spanning over three decades, the group have solidified their status as one of South Africa's most loved live bands. From their chart-topping hits to their dynamic live performances, these artists continue to captivate audiences of all ages with their irresistible rhythms and charisma.

“Our shows are not just about entertainment, they are about spreading love, positivity and unity through the power of music,” Dr Victor, whose full name is Victor Khojane, explained. “We can’t wait to create some great memories with new and old fans for what promises to be a special evening.” At the concert, fans can expect to hear Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels’ classic hits like “Pretty Belinda”, “If You Want To Be Happy” and “I Love to Truck”.

They will also perform many other fan favourites and album hits. Where: The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. When: Saturday, April 6, from 8pm.