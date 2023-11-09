Durban foodies are in for a tantalising treat at the 8th ‘Week of Italian Cuisine in the World’

A deep, multi-dimensional culinary journey awaits those who love Italian cuisine at the 8th annual “Week of Italian Cuisine in the World”. The week long celebration of Italian food is on from November 13 to 19, and will see culinary maestros from all over South Africa hosting genuine Italian food tasting and wine pairing across 19 Italian restaurants in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Organised globally by the Italian diplomatic network, the food festival is aimed at promoting Italy’s culinary and agro-food traditions and will be held under the theme: “Dining with Italian cuisine: well-being with taste”. “Though each restaurant will unfurl its unique identity, rooted in tradition, regional nuances, and culinary diversity, their menus will predominantly stress the Mediterranean Diet’s salutary influence, uniting gourmet quality with a healthful lifestyle,” the event organisers said. Italian wines, provided by local importers who have joined the initiative, will complement each menu.

The team added: “The event provides an unparalleled foray into the cultural, economic, and scientific facets of Italian gastronomy, paying homage to its rich historical lineage. “It promotes the virtues of the Mediterranean diet, highlighting the importance of adopting a balanced, health-conscious approach to dining. At the heart of this is the use of top quality ingredients, carefully combined in traditional and regional Italian dishes and recipes.” Where: Marco’s Italian (Shop 48 Lighthouse Road, uMhlanga Rocks).

When: Wednesday, November 15, at 5.30pm. Cost: Tickets are R550 per person via Quicket. Guy Buttery Concert

Guy Buttery. Picture: Instagram Join Guy Buttery for an enchanting experience at The Pencil Club. Fresh from his journey up the Nepal mountains, Buttery will serenade guests with his distinctive acoustic style music, which is influenced by traditional South African culture, music and instrumentation. As a fingerstyle guitarist, Buttery used - and uses - unorthodox techniques and a wide range of tunings to create the weave of his captivating melodies and rhythms.

At just 18, the Durban-based guitarist’s first album, “When I Grow Up”, earned him a South African Music Awards nomination as Best Newcomer, and introduced audiences across the country to a bold new acoustic guitarist. Many years and albums later, he’s been hailed “something of a National treasure”. Having worked with an incredible myriad of artists including Dave Matthews, Jethro Tull, Vusi Mahlasela, and the multiple Grammy award winner Will Ackerman, guests can look forward to a phenomenal tracklist as they snack on scrumptious canapés.

Where: The Ballroom at The Pencil, 1 Ncondo Place, uMhlanga Ridge. When: Saturday, November 11, at 6pm. Cost: Tickets are R300 per person via Quicket. Price includes canapés.

“Combo Comedy Show” Mpho Pops. Picture: Instagram Comedic sensation Sifiso Nene is gathering all his funny friends to present the “Combo Comedy Show”. Set to get South Africans from all walks of life under one roof to share a few good laughs, the all-star cast features performances from local great comedians such as Nene, Mpho Pops, Salesman, Simunye Churchboy, Skhumba, Felix Hlophe, Nonto R and many more.

Don’t miss the performances that promise to leave you in stitches. Where: The Globe, Suncoast. When: Saturday, November 11, at 8pm.

Cost: R225 to R300 via Computicket. Age restriction 16. Culture Walking Tour of Durban Get to know your city better with a tour. Picture: Supplied. You don’t have to be a tourist to learn more about your city.

Join this exciting tour where guests are taught about Durban’s rich history before experiencing it first-hand. The half day tour allows you to walk around the city with a guide on hand. Join a small group and walk through Victoria Street Market to see how the locals do their shopping. Then, use public transport to head to the beach where you will enjoy a lovely lunch before sitting down at a local restaurant for an authentic Durban bunny chow.

Where: Meet at Tekweni Backpackers on 9th Avenue, 169 Ninth Ave, Morningside. Cost: R950 for adults and R500 for children up to age 12. Bookings are essential. Tour lasts between 4–5 hours. Ballito Beach & Rock Hike

Visit some of the most pristine and beautiful beaches on the Dolphin Coast. Picture: Supplied Visit some of the most pristine and beautiful beaches on the Dolphin Coast. Guests will be guided to three tidal pools, a secret beach, a haunted house, engagement bay, hole in the wall, Shaka’s/High Rock secret lookout point and other interesting places. Where: Meet at Willards Beach main parking lot (Kudu Rd). When: Saturday, November 11 at 6.45am for 7am.