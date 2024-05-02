Durban's top comedians to tickle the funnybone at Joburg’s Comedy Fiesta

Some of Durban’s top comedians are set to take to the stage during the Comedy Fiesta, where Joburgers can enjoy an evening of rip-roaring laughter this weekend. The line-up features the likes of Muthu Murugan, Koobeshen Naidoo, Henry Ramkissoon, Logie Naidoo and Pravesh Mungaldave.

The sharp-tongued and witty Murugan, who is also known as the “Indian King of Comedy” will bring some Durban flavour to The City of Gold. Meanwhile, Dingalings, Koobeshen and Ramkisoon are also set to showcase their unique brand of comedy and off-the-wall, no-holds-barred humour that they have become renowned for over the years at the Comedy Fiesta. Koobeshen, who is also the head of department for music, art and drama at Durban’s Ridge Park College is sure to have the audience laughing until they cry alongside Ramkissoon, who has portrayed several acclaimed characters that have kept audiences spellbound for over two decades.

As the Dingalings, the duo are celebrated for their adult humour in Durban, which Jozi audiences will get to experience. In addition, Logie has returned to comedy following his retirement as the former deputy mayor of Durban and eThekwini Municipality Speaker. Logie Naidoo will feature at the Comedy Fiesta. File image. He is now embarking in a stand-up comedy, with his comedic skills being put to the test during the Comedy Fiesta.

Logie has also featured in TV productions and is renowned for his hilarious social media videos. Rounding off the comedy line-up is Mungaldave, who is no stranger to the comedy scene, having shared the stage with top comedians. After sharing the stage with top comedians, he is now set to have those in Joburg in stitches of laughter.

The show has an age restriction of 13. Where: The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. When: Saturday, May 4, at 8pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R150 and are available from Ticketpro or at SPAR outlets. The latest edition of the Beemer Festival will take place in Johannesburg this weekend. Beemer Festival 2024 This renowned car festival makes its returns this weekend and organisers promise that the latest edition will be bigger and better than ever before.

Petrol heads are in for a treat as the family-friendly event is set to feature some of the most remarkable BMWs on the market, which will be on display for attendees to admire. Powered by CarCandy Inc, Beemer Festival 2024 will also feature the unofficial world record of the most BMW E30's parked in one place. Apart from race cars being on show, there will also be an RC drift track as well as stalls which will showcase BMW and other car-related products and services.

Other event highlights include children’s entertainment as well as top DJs who will be rocking the decks. You don't have to go hungry or thirsty while enjoying the festivities as the festival will also have several meals, treats and beverages for those at the gathering to enjoy. So bring your friends, family and loved ones and enjoy all that BMW has to offer.

Where: The Puntans Hill Sports Club in Norwood. When: Sunday, May 5, from 9am to 5pm. Cost: Tickets cost R150 per person and are available through Quicket.

The Linden Night Shop is set to be a shopping extravaganza. Picture: Supplied. Linden Night Shop (May the 4th (force) be with you) this Star Wars Day at the inaugural Linden Night Shop, which is brought to you by the brains behind the renowned Geek Gathering. “The Geek Gathering and Linden Night Shop offer Johannesburg shoppers the opportunity to enjoy alternative retail therapy in a safe space and sometimes, after-hours,” organiser Franco Ferrarese said.

He also explained that the gathering will not only host their geek and alternative community vendors but also a range of other vendors. “We are looking to create a monthly hub for market goers in Linden, as it is such a beautiful suburb,” she explained. “We are also looking to collaborate with all the shops and restaurants around Linden on the strip.”

The mission of the Linden Night Shop is to bring people from all walks of life together in this bustling and vibrant Joburg suburb. “Our goal is to bring communities together, to create a space for like minded-people to network.” Ferrarese added that with this in mind, they are also planning on hosting a music network opportunity for musicians to collaborate and meet.

“We are determined to grow the music scene,” the organiser added. For this plan to come to fruition, Gotcha’s Pizzeria will, on the first Thursday of every month, host a Muso’s Meet. This is set to be a gathering for musicians, producers and other like-minded individuals to come together, network and share industry knowledge.

This will be the first edition of the event, which is set to take place on the first Saturday of every month. In line with all things geek, this Linden Night Shop perfectly aligns with Star Wars Day which is celebrated by millions of fans across the globe. Where: Gotcha Pizzeria Café in Linden.