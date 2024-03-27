The Rand Show is the perfect family-friendly outing this Easter

The Rand Show, one of Joburg’s proudest and longest-standing traditions, is back this long weekend. Held annually over the Easter period, the family-friendly gathering offers a wide-range of shopping experiences at their various exhibitions.

It also showcases a variety of food and beverage offerings as well as a Public Services Hall and a SANDF display. There will be live entertainment from Jesse Clegg, Pabi Cooper, March Mellow and Sleazy as well as Kamo Mphela over the weekend. Attendees can experience giant dinosaurs, dino rides and fossil finding at The Rand Show’s Dino Expo.

Children are also in for a treat at the Kid’s Zone, which includes trampolines, a bike park, football pitch activations and a maze. They can also meet their favourite characters from Tom and Jerry to The PowerPuff girls at the Kid’s Zone. At the gathering’s Adrenaline Zone, a theme park will be erected featuring drifting and spinning, 4x4 activations, helicopter flips and a bungee trampoline.

“Experience excitement like never before at the Rand Show 2024 as you immerse yourself in a captivating blend of entertainment, innovation and discovery,” the organisers said. “From thrilling live performances to cutting-edge exhibitions, this expo promises an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.” Where: Expo Centre at Nasrec.

When: From Thursday, March 28, to Monday, April 1. Cost: Tickets range from R70 - R299 and are available from Ticketpro. The jazz picnic will take place at the Irene Country Club. Picture: Instagram. Irene Jazz Picnic

The inaugural family-friendly gathering invites Joburgers to come together and enjoy the outdoors , while listening to jazz and devouring delicious food. Hosted on the Irene Country Club’s lush lawns by Metro FM presenter Nothemba Madumo, this event features a premium line-up of leading jazz musicians. Multi-award winning pianist and composer, Thandi Ntuli, as well as the renowned Mthunzi Mvubu Quartet will be performing.

They will be joined by Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange, who will reunite at the Irene Jazz Picnic for the first time in a decade after pursuing solo music careers. “The band will play a repertoire of new music and some of their most memorable hits led by enigmatic bassist and composer, Carlo Mombelli, and featuring trombonist and vocalist, Siya Makuzeni, trumpeter Marcus Wyatt and Just Badenhorst on drums,” event organisers said. There will also be an Easter egg hunt for the children to enjoy, along with delicious meals, treats and beverages, which will be sold at the event.

Attendees are urged to bring their picnic blankets and chairs. Where: The Irene Country Club in Centurion. When: Sunday, March 31, from 10am.

Cost: Tickets are R350 for adults and R100 for children 12 years and younger. They are available through Quicket. Gotcha’s Garden on 4th Geek Gathering - Easter Edition This Easter edition of the acclaimed Geek Gathering is set to be a day of fun for the whole family.

“Attendees can expect an eclectic assortment of hand-crafted treasures, cutting-edge geek and alternative products and much more, all of which are curated to provide a unique and unforgettable experience,” event organisers explained. This month’s market comes following the success of the Geek Gathering in February, which marked its fourth instalment at the serene Garden on 4th in Linden. The market’s latest edition is also set to feature new vendors alongside their esteemed regulars.

“We promise an even bigger and better market this year, complete with live entertainment and our renowned geek-inspired quiz,” organisers added. Children will also receive Easter eggs and attendees are encouraged to arrive dressed in their favourite Easter-themed costumes. Where: Gotcha Pizzeria/ Garden on 4th Centre Linden.

When: Saturday, March 30, from 11am. Cost: Entry is free. Aunty Rumba is the alter ego of actress Jailoshini Naidoo. File picture. Aunty Rumba Rocks Jozi

Durban’s favourite aunt is visiting The City of Gold. Aunty Rumba, who is the alter-ego of actress Jailoshini Naidoo from the “Kandasamys” movie franchise, is renowned for her sharp wit and biting comedy. The outspoken aunty came to life over a decade ago when Naidoo developed the fictional character for a comedy skit and since then, she has taken on a life of her own and stole the show.