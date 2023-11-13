Minnie Dlamini wishes ‘King Netha’ on his 3rd birthday

Actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for her son on his third birthday.
Dlamini shares Netha Makhosini Jones, aka “King Netha”, with her soon-to-be-ex husband, Quinton Jones.
The two married in 2017 and Netha was born in 2020. They are currently going through a divorce.
Dlamini, who has been single parenting since her split from Jones, shared a beautiful black and white shot of her and Netha on her Instagram page.
In the caption she wrote: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life 💎. I still can’t believe I gave birth 3 years ago!!! Where did the time go? 🤣.”
She proceeded to called him the “craziest adventure of my life” and said raising him to be a “good person” was her “greatest accomplishment”.
“Not only are you the cutest kid in the world, but you’re super smart and have such a kind heart ❤️, Raising a good person is my greatest accomplishment 😭.”
Little Netha received lots of love from many South African A-listers who added their comments to the post.
“Happy birthday Netha! God will continue to shower you with blessings in all that you do ❤️🎉,” wrote “Africa Now Radio” host and musician, Nandi Madida.
Multi-award-winning radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese commented: “Happy Birthday 😍Netha 💕, many more years of life and blessings, young king 😍.”
Socialite, reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize said: “Happy birthday to my nunu’s ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”