Monday, November 13, 2023

Minnie Dlamini wishes ‘King Netha’ on his 3rd birthday

Minnie Dlamini in a colourful outfit blows a ‘birthday kiss’ to her son, not in the picture.

Actress and presenter Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for her son on his third birthday.

Dlamini shares Netha Makhosini Jones, aka “King Netha”, with her soon-to-be-ex husband, Quinton Jones.

The two married in 2017 and Netha was born in 2020. They are currently going through a divorce.

Dlamini, who has been single parenting since her split from Jones, shared a beautiful black and white shot of her and Netha on her Instagram page.

In the caption she wrote: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life 💎. I still can’t believe I gave birth 3 years ago!!! Where did the time go? 🤣.”

She proceeded to called him the “craziest adventure of my life” and said raising him to be a “good person” was her “greatest accomplishment”.

“Not only are you the cutest kid in the world, but you’re super smart and have such a kind heart ❤️, Raising a good person is my greatest accomplishment 😭.”

Little Netha received lots of love from many South African A-listers who added their comments to the post.

“Happy birthday Netha! God will continue to shower you with blessings in all that you do ❤️🎉,” wrote “Africa Now Radio” host and musician, Nandi Madida.

Multi-award-winning radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese commented: “Happy Birthday 😍Netha 💕, many more years of life and blessings, young king 😍.”

Socialite, reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize said: “Happy birthday to my nunu’s ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

