Minnie Dlamini wishes ‘King Netha’ on his 3rd birthday

Actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for her son on his third birthday.

The two married in 2017 and Netha was born in 2020. They are currently going through a divorce.

Dlamini, who has been single parenting since her split from Jones, shared a beautiful black and white shot of her and Netha on her Instagram page.

In the caption she wrote: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life 💎. I still can’t believe I gave birth 3 years ago!!! Where did the time go? 🤣.”