WATCH: Pearl Thusi trolled after posting questionable video

Social media users are not impressed by actress Pearl Thusi’s recent video that’s making the rounds online. In the video, Thusi is seen brushing her teeth in nothing but her under garments, but that’s not only the reason why fans are shaking their heads in dismay.

The “Queen Sono” actress then asks, “How do I look?” before pulling off some raunchy dance moves. Robert fumbled here 😪😭 pic.twitter.com/ioDsZiwWi1 — Name can be blank- 𝕏 (@bokoromonio) August 16, 2023 @bokoromonio who posted the video wrote in the caption: “Robert fumbled here 😪😭.” This statement started a hot debate on whether Robert Marawa and Thusi’s break-up back in 2017 had anything to do with her “childish behaviour”.

Marawa and Thusi made their relationship public at the 2016 Durban July but the following year reports started to surface that their relationship was on the rocks. Marawa later confirmed the break up, saying: “We continue to be good friends though.” Back to the recent video clip, 15 seconds was all it took for X users to decide that Marawa “dodged a bullet”.

“He won. She’s for the streets,” wrote @NtobekoNgobese2. He won. She's for the streets — Sothulisa (@NtobekoNgobese2) August 16, 2023 @NgwaketsiN said: “Unfortunately Robert is not on your level, what you still longing for, Robert is currently busy trashing it out, so focus on your reject level🤦🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️.” Unfortunately Robert is not on your level, what you still longing for, Robert is currently busy trashing it out, so focus on your reject level🤦🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BKCGrytFMQ — Lekker Ding😋👌🏾 (@NgwaketsiN) August 16, 2023 @Mukovhe24 commented: “Looks tick the box, but you live with the character of a person 24/7 that's where you realize looks aren't the deciding factor.”

looks tick the box, but you live with the character of a person 24/7 that's where you realize looks aren't the deciding factor pic.twitter.com/nCOambk0BZ — Mukovhe24⚖ (@Mukovhe24) August 16, 2023 @moloi_trudy said: “Whatever she is going through I hope it pass..cos wow gal is doing questionable things.” Whatever she is going through I hope it pass..cos wow gal is doing questionable things.. — Mamabear 🐻 (@moloi_trudy) August 17, 2023 @stellz_paRi said: “You can't fumble a woman that gets naked for people on the net.. He was actually saved 🤞🏾🤞🏾.” You can't fumble a woman that gets naked for people on the net..

He was actually saved 🤞🏾🤞🏾 — uMelaphi. (@stellz_paRi) August 17, 2023 Meanwhile, Marawa is rumoured to be dating radio personality and “How To Ruin Christmas” actress, Thando Thabethe.

The seasoned radio personalities were spotted together at the 2023 Durban July. Thabethe was last linked to actor and presenter Lunga Shabalala. According to reports by City Press, the former couple are said to have had a messy break-up.