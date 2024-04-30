Expert advice on how to sync your skincare routine to your menstrual cycle

A woman’s bodily functions undergo several changes during their menstrual cycle, which lasts for an average of 21 and 35 days. This can often cause changes to her skin, which can be acne-prone during some weeks and dry in others.

But health organisation, Hertility says that it is possible to sync your skincare routine to your monthly cycle. By doing this, you can have a healthy and glowing complexion, regardless of the stage of your menstrual cycle. Hertility Chief Operations Officer (COO), Dr Natalie Getreu, explained that hormones were to blame for skin ailments at different stages of a menstrual cycle. “Hormones wield immense power over your skin and sex hormones regulate menstrual cycles and skin health, leading to common issues like hormonal acne,” she said.

Getreu added that androgen hormones, such as testosterone, trigger excess sebum production, while high progesterone can clog pores. “Beyond surface-level concerns, hormones also impact collagen production, crucial for skin elasticity and moisture.” Getreu believes that understanding the connection between hormones and a woman’s menstrual cycle is key to addressing skin issues effectively.

“Navigating period skincare can be a daunting task, but with the right approach, you can conquer hormonal fluctuations and achieve radiant, resilient skin.” Here is Getreu's advice on how to get flawless skin by syncing your skincare routine to your monthly cycle. You can adapt your skincare routine to your menstrual cycle to achieve a glowing complexion during the entire month. File image. Days 1 to 5: Menstrual phase

During this time of the month, a woman gets her period and usually experiences declining oestrogen levels. Getreu explained that this takes place during the first half of the cycle and just before the arrival of a period, and can lead to decreased moisture retention. She said that at this time, your skin may feel dry, tight or dehydrated and she suggested incorporating moisturisers, creams and face oils during your daytime skincare regime.

She also recommended using an overnight mask in the evening. “If your skin is feeling sensitive or dry, it’s important to avoid exfoliators as they’re prone for being too sensitising at this stage,” Getreu said. Days 1 to 14: Follicular phase

This stage of a menstrual cycle sees a rise in oestrogen levels, which usually means that your complexion is well on its way to looking its best. “This is the prime time to try out those new and trending products, while also working to maintain that natural radiance,” Getreu said. She advised using Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid-based products during this time of the month to prolong your natural skin glow.

Day 14: Ovulation Getreu advocated for being one step ahead when it comes to skincare, during this phase of a menstrual cycle, even if this is the time of the month when your skin is usually looking its best. “While visually your skin may have hit its peak, the increase in the luteinising hormone can result in the onset of hormonal acne,” Getreu warned.

She added that as hormone levels shift, you might notice your skin becoming oily and breakouts appearing. “Skin conditions like acne, eczema or rosacea can also get worse at this stage” Getreu said. To help treat these blemishes, she suggested deep cleaning pores with exfoliators which are powered by lactic acid.

“This not only diminishes dead cells, but enhances a brighter complexion.” Day 15 to 28: Luteal phase During this phase of the menstrual cycle, Getreu suggested shielding your skin by eliminating excess oil, without prompting inflammation.

“The best course of action is to cleanse twice a day with a gentle yet effective foaming cleanser,” she said. “Those enriched with niacinamide will help balance your oil production and reduce the look of redness.” Getreu also provided the following top tips for dealing with skin problems during different phases of the menstrual cycle:

1. Track your cycle The expert suggested keeping a record of your menstrual cycle to understand your fertility, how to manage your hormonal symptoms and how to gain control over monthly changes. 2. Symptom monitoring

It could be helpful to note down symptoms to predict where you are in your cycle, how to anticipate your next period and to identify fertile days. 3. Prioritise overall health Getreu advised maintaining balanced nutrition, engaging in regular exercise and establishing a healthy sleep routine to support hormonal health and overall well-being.