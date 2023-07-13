‘It’s giving desperate’: Kim Kardashian faces backlash over new energy drink

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to launching new ventures. “The Kardashians” star is known to have multiple businesses. However, her latest collaboration has sparked some controversy and online backlash. On Monday, the Skims founder took to Instagram to announce an energy drink collaboration with better-for-you health and wellness brand Alani Nu.

The collaboration, called Alani by Kim K, features Kardashian's exclusive, limited-edition energy drink, “Kimade”. The sugar-free strawberry lemonade flavoured beverage, which will be available in cans, contains 200mg of caffeine, B vitamins and biotin. Naturally, it took no time for the internet trolls to emerge and roast Kardashian over the partnership. Some users questioned the choice of collaboration, suggesting it might have been more fitting for her sister Khloë.

Others accused her of doing anything to stay relevant in the public eye. Some people questioned why a fitness brand would choose to collaborate with the “The Kardashians” star, raising doubts about her fitness and muscle-building credentials. The criticism included comments suggesting that Alani Nu made a poor choice in partnering with her.

"I feel like this collab would've made more sense for Khloë," one user wrote. Another user said: "The fact that Kim K will do anything to stay relevant!" A third added: "I hope you don't buy this!"

In other news, Prime Energy Drink is facing serious backlash over its high caffeine content. Early last year, influencers Logan Paul and KSI launched the drink brand Prime with a sports drink that contained zero sugar or caffeine. However, after the brand released a controversial energy drink – which contains six times the caffeine of a Coca-Cola – schools began banning the beverage over health concerns.

In recent reports, US legislators have called for the drink to be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. The US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer believes the energy drink – which the YouTubers promote on their channels – is being aimed at children despite not being recommended for under 18s as it has double the amount of caffeine as Red Bull. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) must investigate Prime for its absurd caffeine content and its marketing targeting kids on social media.”