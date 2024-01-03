K Naomi opens up about her heartbreaking miscarriage

South African social media influencer K Naomi Phakathi is back on YouTube. This is after the content creator took a break to focus on herself, her marriage and family. In a video posted on New Year’s Day, Phakathi revealed to her viewers how her gender reveal shoot went down, and she announced that she’s having another girl.

In the video, the media personality couldn’t contain her excitement as she told viewers that she already had a name for her unborn child. “One more blessing to wrap up the year. Our hearts are filled with joy, we are having a baby girl! My husband knows how to keep secrets; well, this one, he kept very well for long. I insisted on not knowing the gender of our baby until this day and this shoot. Lol, but I guessed well. So blessed and so grateful to grow our family with another beautiful girl. #AGodThing,” wrote Phakathi on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Phakathi (@knaomin) After the blissful moment at her all white-themed photo shoot, Phakathi told her fans about having a miscarriage in May last year.

She explained that what made the pain worse was that it was a planned pregnancy and that she lost her unborn child on Mother’s Day. “This is something that’s been sitting very heavy with me this year because it was Mother’s Day, and if you know, I lost my mom, so Mother’s Day is really hard for me, especially as a new mom,” she said on YouTube. “Mother’s Day is always tough for me, but this time was the worst,” she added with tears in her eyes.

After taking the time to heal, she said that she got pregnant again and has since been serving up pregnancy looks, making sure she’s always looking gorgeous while showing off her baby bump. And now that the gender of the baby is known, she said that she can’t wait to be a mother of two beautiful girls. Meanwhile on Christmas, she and her family hosted a beautiful, white-themed lunch.