These beauty treatments are the rage at the moment

The quest for beauty is everlasting with scores of people across the globe constantly searching for ways to look and feel their very best. This includes celebrities who are known to turn to a range of beauty treatments to prolong their youthful appearances.

With this in mind, beauty brand Luxe Cosmetics have compiled a list of the most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments by using Google Keyword Planner to analyse search data. Their research found that radio frequency (RF) micro-needling topped the list, with the cosmetic procedure being a favourite among the likes of Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan. RF micro-needling is popular amongst celebrities. Picture: Instagram. This budget-friendly treatment, which costs around $50 (about R960) to $400 (about R7686), uses tiny needles and radio-frequency waves to rejuvenate the skin on the face.

It is a form of controlled skin injury treatment and it is known to stimulate the growth of new and healthy skin, which also address common skin issues like acne scars and wrinkles Meanwhile, Emsculpt Neo took the second spot on the list of the most popular beauty treatments. “This fat-eliminating and muscle-building treatment costs $700-$1000 (about R14 450 - R19 215) per session,” the researchers at the beauty brand said.

Hollywood icon Megan Fox has been one of the biggest advocates of this treatment, which uses no-invasive technology. Chrissy Teigen is said to be a fan of the Led Phototherapy treatment. Picture: Instagram. Led phototherapy was the third most sought-after celebrity beauty treatment, the research found. Luxe Cosmetics said that the procedure, which used light-emitting diodes (LED), is helpful to treat conditions such as acne, fine lines and psoriasis.

“Chrissy Teigen’s go-to skincare promotes anti-ageing effects and reduces inflammation, meanwhile costing only $59-$99, (about R1133-1902) which makes it the most affordable beauty treatment on this list,” the researchers said. In addition, Ultherapy ranked fourth on the list, with Jennifer Aniston being one of the A-list celebrities who is said to often use this beauty treatment. The procedure stimulates the production of new collagen fibres in the body while costing $2300 (about R44 195) per session.

Vampire facial took the fifth spot on the list of the most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments, with Kardashian also being a fan of this procedure. The researchers explained that the skin treatment works to boost the skin's cell turnover and removes acne scars, while costing $1,900 (R36 509) per visit. The research found that EMFace held the sixth on the list of the top beauty treatments.

The skin-tightening, non-invasive treatment uses a combination of high-intensity facial electrical stimulation (HIFES) and radiofrequency technology to improve facial muscle density and stimulate collagen and elastin production. It is apparently US actress and singer Jessica Simpson’s favourite skin treatment, which costs $3000-$4000 (about R57657-R76876) per session, making it the second most expensive treatment on this list. Serena Williams is said to be a fan of Evian bath treatments. Picture: Instagram. In seventh position was the Evian bath treatment which costs a whopping $7000 (about R134 533) per session, making it the most expensive treatment on this list.

Sports star Serena Williams is said to be a fan of this treatment, which involves soaking your skin in about 1000 litres of Evian mineral water, which is known to be rich in nutrients like magnesium, which illuminates the skin. The eighth most popular beauty treatment is the pigment-reducing MOXI laser treatment, which costs around $400-$900 (about R7687- R17297) per session. Kardashian is big on this procedure, which was specifically designed as a preventative skincare treatment to correct the initial signs of sun damage and the appearance of ageing skin, without downtime.

The geisha facial claimed the ninth spot on the list of the most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments. Victoria Beckham is a fan of this treatment, which is also called the bird poop treatment. It uses droppings from the Japanese bush warbler and is known to soften, brighten and nourish the facial complexion, while costing around $180 (R3459) per session. The stem cell facial takes the final 10th spot on the list, which is believed to be musician, Harry Styles’s favourite skin-tightening and rejuvenating treatment.