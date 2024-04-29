Try this soup which fights the flu and aids the promotion of glowing skin

Winter is the perfect season to snuggle up and indulge in warm foods such as soup. Apart from heating up your body, many soups also contain ingredients that aid the promotion of glowing skin.

Nicole Sherwin, the founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, believes that one of the best ways to care for your skin is by consuming superfoods, with many of them making up a soup. “During winter, nourishing the gut with wholefoods and superfoods is important to support the immune system, maintain digestive health, and provide essential nutrients that can combat seasonal illnesses and promote overall well-being, including keeping your skin healthy and glowing.” As winter is known as the flu season, Sherwin has shared the following soup recipe that not only helps improve glowing skin, but also combats the flu.

These are the ingredients that you will need: – 1 tablespoon olive oil – 1 onion, chopped

– 3 cloves garlic, minced – 1 teaspoon grated ginger – 2 carrots, chopped

– 2 stalks celery, chopped – 1 small sweet potato, peeled and chopped – 1 cup kale, chopped

– 1 cup spinach, chopped – 1 cup broccoli florets – 6 cups vegetable broth

– 1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes – 1 can (14 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed – 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder – salt and pepper to taste – The juice of 1 lemon

– Fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish – Optional: 1 tablespoon of miso paste for extra gut health benefits Directions

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion, minced garlic and grated ginger. Sauté for two–three minutes until fragrant. 2. Add chopped carrots, celery and sweet potato to a pot. Cook for another five minutes, stirring occasionally. 3. Add and stir in chopped kale, spinach, and broccoli florets. Cook for two–three minutes until slightly wilted.

4. Pour in the vegetable broth and diced tomatoes with their juices. Add chickpeas, turmeric powder and cumin powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste. 5. If you are using miso paste, dissolve it in a little warm water and add it to the soup for extra gut health benefits. 6. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 20–25 minutes or until all the vegetables are tender.